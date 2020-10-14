Pacific Rim, KZMI offer a ‘Christmas Surprise on Saipan’

By
|
Posted on Oct 15 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Construction company Pacific Rim is collaborating with Saipan radio station 103.9 FM KZMI to help a family celebrate Christmas in the best possible way through their “Christmas Surprise on Saipan”—as a way to support families that are going through challenging times in the wake of the double-whammy of Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pacific Rim president Keith J. Stewart, the goal of this event is to provide a memorable Christmas to a family that has been experiencing tough times. “Saipan’s economy and the many lives of people have been devastated by COVID-19 and by Super Typhoon Yutu. This program aims to give them joy and support to overcome the challenges they may be experiencing, at least for the holidays,” he said.

As part of this initiative, one family will be chosen based on an essay written about them by someone or another family that will nominate them. The theme of the essay will depend on why the nominator believes that this family is the most deserving. “[The nominator has to explain in the essay,] like, what happened that put the family in this position?  Did they lose their house?  Did they put all their money toward saving their child who had cancer?  We won’t know but I bet there will be a family that needs help,” Stewart said.

The chosen family who wins “Christmas Surprise on Saipan” will have their house filled with Christmas decorations or other surprises that will depend on what the family needs. “For example, if we find the most deserving family is living in a tent, then we may rent a house for a year and decorate the house, leave presents, etc. If the family lost their car or needs transportation, maybe they get a new car or, if they need to send their kids to college, maybe we can help with this.”

The surprise could include—but is not limited nor guaranteed to include—decorations, gifts, equipment, cash, food, sponsorships, and/or a wide variety of other items, based upon the perceived need of the family. “We will determine the final surprise when we read the essay and make the selection as the intent is to help put the family in a better position, so 2021 can basically be a better start,” he added.

Starting today, nominators can fill up an application form that is available at the Pacific Rim and KZMI’s websites and Facebook pages. The consent of the family being nominated is needed. Anyone can nominate a family who lives on Saipan, which means there are no restrictions on nationality, ethnicity, sex, family size, etc., and it is important that the nominated family will be on island on the week of Christmas. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 30.

There will be an executive committee that will be composed of key program sponsors and they may conduct a reasonable background check on the family being considered. Then a selection committee will be responsible for identifying the winning family. “The first goal is to help one family but, if there is excess capacity, we would consider helping others,” Stewart said.

“When a winner is selected, our committee will confidentially reach out to the nominator and coordinate a time when the nominated family will not be home. While the family is away, the decorating/prep team will go to the house and set up the Christmas surprise. …The more detailed and complete the application is, the better the team will be able to meet the family’s needs,” Stewart added.

Stewart and his team are looking at making this program an annual event. “We hope that we can do this every year and get the community to participate and experience this whole process together and hopefully change lives and we hope many will support this with us,” he said.

“…This isn’t a stunt or anything as we truly want to find a family that we can have a great positive impact this Christmas.  We believe it will have a great positive impact and will be a lot of fun for everyone who participates,” he added.

For more information, go to Pacific Rim and 103.9 FM KZMI websites and Facebook pages. Pacific Rim is not affiliated with Pacific Rim International.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Related Posts

0

Court OKs settlement between Pacific Rim, NMI

Posted On Oct 05 2020
, By
0

Pacific Rim presses seizure of IPI assets

Posted On Sep 02 2020
, By
0

Pacific Rim wants $688K in IPI casino cage seized

Posted On Jul 29 2020
, By
0

Pacific Rim wants IPI’s ability to pay $6.9M examined

Posted On Jun 24 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 15, 2020, 8:11 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune