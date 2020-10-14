Father-and-son adventure

By
|
Posted on Oct 15 2020
Share

Father and son, Patrick, left, and Keenon Togawa pose for a photo before hopping on their bike during one of Marianas Racing Association’s weekend events in Marpi. (Contributed Photo)

Seeing 7-year-old Keenon Togawa imitating the stunts his father, Joey, does at Marianas Racing Association’s temporary raceway in Marpi is a sight to behold for the young rider’s mother, Joella.

“I am always excited when I see my boys riding, especially when they are riding alongside each other or when I see Keenon trying to do the stunts his father does. It has not only strengthened their bond, but also brought us closer together, along with our other children who are also determined to follow in their brother and father’s footsteps,” said Joella.

The father-and-son pair joins MRA’s regular weekend races, giving the growing CNMI motocross community a glimpse of the sport’s past and future. Patrick was among the active MX riders on island in the 1990s when competitions were used to be held at the CowTown Raceway, while Keenon just started with the sport a couple of months ago.

Keenon Togawa tries to keep his balance as he works his way through the course in Marpi. (Contributed Photo)

Since he is just a newbie, having his father as a mentor makes it easier for Keenon to learn his way around motocross—the first sport he took interest in. The Garapan Elementary School student added that the presence of his dad allows him to enjoy more the races he does, especially the part where he and his Mototec 49CC starter have to leap over the hilly portions of the course.

With his son now into motocross, Patrick hopes to see Kennon realize his childhood dream.

Joella Togawa, left, joins her husband, Patrick, and son Keenon for a photo before heading to the course. (Contributed Photo)

“It’s very exciting to see Keenon riding because I’ve always wanted to see my own son follow my childhood dream of becoming a pro MX racer,” Patrick said.

Keenon has a long way to go before he gets to that level, but Patrick likes what he is seeing from his son and vows to continue helping him work on his riding skills.

“Keenon’s skills is improving every time he gets on his bike. He is always super stoked when given the top to hop on his bike and take off and that was always the joy I had when I was a kid. I will continue to be his mentor and guide him in his motocross journey,” the father of four said.

Patrick Togawa takes off during one of Marianas Racing Association’s weekend events in Marpi. (Contributed Photo)

Besides his own father, Keenon has the other members of the MRA family helping him navigate his way through the sport and the Togawas are thankful for the organization that’s been working so hard to revive motocross and provide riders the training they need.

“We are blessed to be with the MRA family and see familiar faces, especially people from the childhood motocross family. Having younger children join the sport just adds to the excitement, as races get better every weekend with more ideas being brought out for both the racers and the fans,” Patrick said.

The veteran rider will continue to relish his moment with Keenon on the raceway, but hopes to share the track with his brothers Kiko and Joey soon just like the old days.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 15, 2020, 8:53 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune