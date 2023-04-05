Paddlers host emotional tribute for ‘Jack’

Share











A beautiful and emotional tribute by CNMI paddlers was held for the late multi-sports athlete Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel during the peaceful sunset glow off the canoe-lined waters of Kilili Beach on Tuesday.

The tribute was hosted by Kabiriel’s paddling club—the Marianas Outrigger Club—and was attended by his widow, Patty, his sons, family members, friends, and members of the Saipan Paddling Club, Napu Outrigger Club, and the Saipan Outrigger Canoe Club under the Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation.

Heartfelt and touching speeches, trips down memory lane, and homage to their friend, teammate, and brother, were made by tight throats and watery eyes of MOC president Tim Asaivao, SPC president Justin Andrew, one of MOC’s founding members Dino Manning, and teammate Jose Quan—with the ceremony emceed by fellow paddler Dr. Bobby Cruz.

Flowers were then given to those in attendance as paddlers and Kabiriel’s family made their way to their canoes to perform a paddle-out ceremony a few meters off the beach.

Kabiriel’s widow, Patty, told Saipan Tribune after the paddle-out that the tribute was beautiful. “I was kind of emotional and crying because when Jack and I used to come down here, I would look out to his team and see him with them… but today, he’s not here. I see the boys but Jack is not here.”

Patty said she was touched that his teammates did the ceremony for him and thanked them. “Thank you so much on behalf of my kids, Jack’s family, and myself. I thank MOC and the other club—I thank them for organizing this for my husband. I know my husband means so much to them as well. We are just one family of the water.”

Asaivao said this was the first paddle-out he’s participated in and he’s grateful it’s with Kabiriel. When asked how the paddle-out went in the water, he said “just looking at the scene I don’t think it could have gotten a better way. It’s very rare that you see everyone in the paddling community at least come together like this and for them to do it for Jack was a blessing.

“To Patty and his family—all those who made the trip, thank you guys so much. Jack is forever our brother and we’ll cherish him for life,” he said.

Manning, who now resides in San Diego but came back home upon hearing of Kabiriel’s passing, said he could not believe it when he first heard that he was gone, but when he confirmed, he knew he had to come back home.

“I felt I had to come back and pay my last respects to Jack. He’s like a brother to me. We have a lot of memories, a lot of great stories.” He said he is leaving this Friday, but “I felt like as long as I could be here and spend this time with him before we laid him to rest and be with his family—it was something I felt like I had to do.”

As for the tribute, he said “you can see just from the turnout that he’s very, very loved. It’s honestly still hard but I think it’s going to take a while for everybody to process.

When I gave my speech today, I wanted to focus on how we can use what he taught us moving forward, and how we can kind of live our lives. I think that’s the best we can do and I think that’s how he would want us to do… I know Jack wouldn’t want us to grieve for too long. He would want us to kind of move forward and continue living life to the fullest just like he did.”

Andrew added that the weather and water conditions for the paddle-out were a little more than they expected, but all in all, the ceremony went well.

Kabiriel was 47 when he succumbed to cancer at the Commonwealth Health Center last March 25.

He was a three-time Northern Marianas Sports Association Male Athlete of the Year and represented the CNMI in track and field as well as paddling, triathlon, and volleyball in many regional events including the Micronsian Games. He is survived by his loving wife Patty and their children Kaden, K.J., Gabby, and Koen. Their nephew, Dennis, is also considered part of the family.