NMIBF: It was another successful trip

Posted on Apr 06 2023
Northern Marianas Islands Basketball Federation president James Lee, right, with coach Joe Diaz and the rest of the Team Marianas squad at last week’s 2nd Annual UOG Friendship Games. (UOG)

Northern Marianas Islands Basketball Federation president James Lee said the CNMI got what it wanted when it competed last week in Guam in the 2nd Annual UOG Friendship Games.

“It was definitely another successful trip. We’ve met our two main objectives which was to provide the much needed experience for our athletes and continue building our relationship with the University of Guam and our brothers and sisters there,” he said.

Both the men’s and women’s teams of the Commonwealth finished its three scrimmages with 1-2 records, but Lee said the final standings didn’t really count as the games were in connection with the continuity of the CNMI’s national basketball program.

“We have a year-round national program starting with a tryout period. Then the Top 20 male and 20 females advance to the national program then we go with a three-month offseason training which consists of weight and conditioning training, followed by three months of preseason training which consist of more on-court drills. We are now leading to on-season training which would then be followed by the selection of the national teams,” he added.

The NMIBF president said the UOG Friendship Games provided opportunities to have on-hand experience of what the players were practicing on.

“Both our athletes as well as our coaching staff can now take home the experience and continue to work on the improvements that we need. Best part about it is that we have it in film which would allow us to review and concentrate on those specific things we need to work on versus trying to work on everything,” he said.

It’s not saying that both CNMI teams didn’t try to win their games, Lee clarified that’s not the real objective right now.

“Of course the athletes and the coaches are playing to win but it’s important to understand the overall objective as well. As mentioned, it’s part of the national program and currently in the preseason training phase in which athletes are learning the plays and their teammates given that this is their first time to ever play together in an actual game.”

Short-term goals always get trumped by long-term plans and Lee said that’s exactly what they’re trying to achieve with the rejigged CNMI national basketball program.

“To represent our home on the national level we need to have more structure and strategic game plans if we want to be competitive. Starting off by changing our ‘culture’ on how we train as an athlete. Our coaching staff needs to also adapt to the constant changes and what we have and don’t have such as athletes, experience, height, size, training equipment and facilities, higher competition on island, etc., just to name a few. And thanks to UOG, we are able to have one of those key components to our game plan.”

Lastly, Lee thanked everyone who made their trip to Guam possible. “On behalf of NMI Basketball Federation, I want to give a special thanks to University of Guam, UOG athletic director Doug Palmer, and his staff and referees, and the three teams that we competed against—Acdavate, MIBBC, and the Tritons/Trident.”

The men’s team that saw action in Guam last week include Lucio Aldan, Kritian Tapay, Ervin Villarin, John Kae Raquepo, Keith  Santos, Chioni Dela Cruz, T.J. Factor, Nobet Hocog, Coby Santos, Greg Sablan, Jude Sablan, and Eli Garcia. They were coached by Lee himself and Joe Diaz.

The women’s team, meanwhile, was composed of Kaia Travilla, Maddie Alegre, Gabi Race, Marlene Lumabi, Mikki Kautz, Angel Roligat, Destiny Pangelinan, Sylvina Simram, Yasmeen Younis, Kina Rangamar, Cassie Camacho, Rae Ramarui, Quina Flores, and Jehnifer Villagomez. They were coached by Cathy Toves and David Apatang.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
