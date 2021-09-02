Pagan alert level upgraded

USGS increases alert level for Pagan Volcano to ORANGE/WATCH
By
|
Posted on Sep 03 2021
Share

File photo shows a view of Pagan in the Northern Islands. (BEA CABRERA)

The U.S. Geological Survey upgraded the Aviation Color Code/Volcano Alert Level for Pagan Volcano to ORANGE/WATCH yesterday morning following the observation of low-level emissions from the volcano for most of Sept. 1, 2021.

After a brief pause in the emissions, a continuous low-level gas and ash plume extending 350 nautical miles from Pagan Volcano was observed in satellite images from yesterday morning indicating that activity is continuing.

Under the USGS alert-level system for volcanic activity, ORANGE/WATCH means the volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption (timeframe uncertain) or that an eruption is underway with no or minor volcanic-ash emissions but poses limited hazards.

The USGS ground-based volcano alert levels range from NORMAL, to ADVISORY, WATCH, and WARNING. Its aviation color codes are GREEN, YELLOW, ORANGE, and RED. This means that Pagan Volcano, currently at ORANGE/WATCH, is just one step below RED/WARNING, which means an eruption is imminent or already underway, with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

As a precautionary measure, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, through the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, advises mariners and the public to avoid venturing into the immediate area around Pagan for their safety.

“We continue to coordinate with our federal partners through our team at HSEM about the evolving situation [on] Pagan. We ask our residents and boaters to steer clear from the immediate area around Pagan. The safety and protection of our residents are a paramount priority, and we will continue to work closely with USGS on next steps forward,” said Torres.

Mount Pagan is not monitored with ground-based geophysical instrumentation. USGS has indicated that it will continue to evaluate satellite imagery, distal geophysical data, and mariner reports when available, but because the volcano is not monitored with ground-based instruments, we cannot provide advanced warning of activity.

This is an evolving situation. HSEM and the Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates moving forward. For more information, visit the following:

CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management: http://www.cnmihsem.gov.mp

USGS Northern Mariana Duty Scientist (808) 967-8815: http://volcano.wr.usgs.gov/cnmistatus.php

Satellite information, Washington VAAC: http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/VAAC/washington.html (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 3, 2021, 1:35 PM
Showers
Showers
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune