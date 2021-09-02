Pagan alert level upgraded

Share











The U.S. Geological Survey upgraded the Aviation Color Code/Volcano Alert Level for Pagan Volcano to ORANGE/WATCH yesterday morning following the observation of low-level emissions from the volcano for most of Sept. 1, 2021.

After a brief pause in the emissions, a continuous low-level gas and ash plume extending 350 nautical miles from Pagan Volcano was observed in satellite images from yesterday morning indicating that activity is continuing.

Under the USGS alert-level system for volcanic activity, ORANGE/WATCH means the volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption (timeframe uncertain) or that an eruption is underway with no or minor volcanic-ash emissions but poses limited hazards.

The USGS ground-based volcano alert levels range from NORMAL, to ADVISORY, WATCH, and WARNING. Its aviation color codes are GREEN, YELLOW, ORANGE, and RED. This means that Pagan Volcano, currently at ORANGE/WATCH, is just one step below RED/WARNING, which means an eruption is imminent or already underway, with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

As a precautionary measure, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, through the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, advises mariners and the public to avoid venturing into the immediate area around Pagan for their safety.

“We continue to coordinate with our federal partners through our team at HSEM about the evolving situation [on] Pagan. We ask our residents and boaters to steer clear from the immediate area around Pagan. The safety and protection of our residents are a paramount priority, and we will continue to work closely with USGS on next steps forward,” said Torres.

Mount Pagan is not monitored with ground-based geophysical instrumentation. USGS has indicated that it will continue to evaluate satellite imagery, distal geophysical data, and mariner reports when available, but because the volcano is not monitored with ground-based instruments, we cannot provide advanced warning of activity.

This is an evolving situation. HSEM and the Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates moving forward. For more information, visit the following:

CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management: http://www.cnmihsem.gov.mp

USGS Northern Mariana Duty Scientist (808) 967-8815: http://volcano.wr.usgs.gov/cnmistatus.php

Satellite information, Washington VAAC: http://www.ssd.noaa.gov/VAAC/washington.html (PR)