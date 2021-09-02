Guam posts 150th COVID death

45 in Guam hospitalized for COVID-19
By
|
Posted on Sep 03 2021

Guam reported late Wednesday night its 150th COVID-related fatality, an unvaccinated 75-year-old male without any reported underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the same Joint Information Center release Wednesday night, 45 people in Guam have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 26 of the 45 being unvaccinated.

The JIC reported that the150th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sep. 1. In the release, Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences to the man’s family, and advised the Guam community to “get back to our basics” in regards to COVID-19 safety.

“Although we are facing a global pandemic along with the rest of the world, the tragic passing of a member of our community can make us feel alone. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Check in with one another, safely, and let us get back to our basics—wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. To his loved ones, [Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio] and I pray you find healing and comfort,” said Leon Guerrero.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

