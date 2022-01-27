Paid summer internship at AMP
Tag: AMP
If you enjoy being outdoors, fishing, exploring your national park and working with our island community you may be eligible for a 12-week internship at American Memorial Park through a partnership with Environment for the Americas. Over the summer, the Fish and Feathers intern will work with park rangers and partners to help promote safe and sustainable fishing along the park’s shores.
This year the park will welcome one Fish and Feathers intern. To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 18-30 (military veterans up to age 35), possess U.S. citizenship or legal residence, and have a strong interest or relevant experience in fishing, biology, aquaculture, recreation, environmental science, communications, education or other related fields.
To learn more and apply visit the Environment for the Americas website at: https://environmentamericas.org/job/fish-feathers-intern-13/ . The deadline for applications is Feb. 20, 2022. (PR)