23rd COVID-related death in CNMI, 124 new cases

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed last night the CNMI’s 23rd COVID-19-related death.

Also, Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, bringing Guam’s death toll from COVID-19-related deaths to 284.

CHCC confirmed the CNMI’s latest COVID-19-related fatality in a news release late evening yesterday, but did not divulge more details of the case, as is its standard procedure.

The same news release disclosed that 124 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,564 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Their vaccination statuses are pending verification.

Of the 124 cases identified on Jan. 26, a total of 43 were identified via contact tracing, 71 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. Six of these new cases were identified on Rota.

As of Jan. 27, 2022, nine individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Four are unvaccinated, four are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. Two of the nine are on a ventilator.

In Guam, the 283rd COVID-19-related fatality was found deceased at a private residence on Nov. 1, 2021, and was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner’s morgue on Nov. 3, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 14, 2021.

The 284th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 26, 2022. The patient was a 53-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 4, 2022.

“Days of sadness are not yet behind us. While we remain steadfast in our effort to combat this virus through public health interventions, so many continue to mourn the loss of loved ones,” said Guam acting governor Josh Tenorio. “To all those who have had to experience grief during this time, Gov. Lou [Leon Guerrero], first gentleman Jeff [Cook], and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies.”

Of the 4,564 cases that have been identified in the CNMI since March 26, 2020, there have already been 3,950 recoveries, 591 active cases, and 23 COVID-19-related deaths. Of all these cases, 2,066 were identified via contact tracing, 1,972 via community testing, and 526 via travel testing.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

“Please seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection,” it said. (Saipan Tribune)