23rd COVID-related death in CNMI, 124 new cases

By
|
Posted on Jan 28 2022

Tag:
Share

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed last night the CNMI’s 23rd COVID-19-related death.  

Also, Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, bringing Guam’s death toll from COVID-19-related deaths to 284.

CHCC confirmed the CNMI’s latest COVID-19-related fatality in a news release late evening yesterday, but did not divulge more details of the case, as is its standard procedure.

The same news release disclosed that 124 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,564 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Their vaccination statuses are pending verification. 

Of the 124 cases identified on Jan. 26, a total of 43 were identified via contact tracing, 71 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. Six of these new cases were identified on Rota. 

As of Jan. 27, 2022, nine individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Four are unvaccinated, four are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. Two of the nine are on a ventilator.

In Guam, the 283rd COVID-19-related fatality was found deceased at a private residence on Nov. 1, 2021, and was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner’s morgue on Nov. 3, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 14, 2021.

The 284th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 26, 2022. The patient was a 53-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 4, 2022. 

“Days of sadness are not yet behind us. While we remain steadfast in our effort to combat this virus through public health interventions, so many continue to mourn the loss of loved ones,” said Guam acting governor Josh Tenorio. “To all those who have had to experience grief during this time, Gov. Lou [Leon Guerrero], first gentleman Jeff [Cook], and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies.”

Of the 4,564 cases that have been identified in the CNMI since March 26, 2020, there have already been 3,950 recoveries, 591 active cases, and 23 COVID-19-related deaths. Of all these cases, 2,066 were identified via contact tracing, 1,972 via community testing, and 526 via travel testing.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. 

“Please seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection,” it said. (Saipan Tribune)

 

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

VetPHARMA
0

OVA seeks improved prescription meds process for CNMI veterans

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
CNMI
0

CNMI weightlifting national team for Mini Games bared

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By

On Time! Some poems for your homes

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
hospitalization
0

How do CNMI’s infection numbers and hospitalization rates compare?

Posted On Jan 27 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 28, 2022, 7:27 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune