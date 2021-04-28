Paire 1 boosts finals bid

Share











Pairs Football Club 1 inched closer to an outright finals appearance in the Masters Division following its victory last weekend in the Dove Women’s Spring League 2021 at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

After besting its opponent last Sunday, Paire 1 is left with one final game before officially taking the first finals seat. With its current standing, Paire 1 needs at least a draw in their last game against Paire 2 to gain access to the finals.

In the match pitting Paire 1 against TanHoldings FC, the division’s No. 1 team eased past its foe with a 4-1 victory behind Lindsay Davis who scored half of the team’s winning goals.

TanHoldings drew first blood in the 16th minute of the match behind Tomoko Bogdan but eventually lost the lead when Paire 1’s Elizabeth Culp scored a goal in the 20th minute.

Davis followed up with back-to-back goals in the 30th and 46th minute of the match. Natalie Hill-Beyer delivered the final goal in the 49th minute.

MASTERS

Matansa 5, Kanoa 0

Bunruang Brasuell carried Matansa to victory after scoring three of the team’s winning points in the first 20 minutes with contribution from Wasana Gregory and Chirapan who made one goal each.

DIVISION A

Shirley’s FC 3, Southern United FC 3

Southern United gave unbeaten Shirley’s a hard time in their match last Sunday with the latter meeting its first draw in its near-perfect season.

Shirley’s took the lead early on in the match with Fiona Bucalig making the team’s first goal in the 4th minute followed by another goal in the 9th minute from Jullianne Hall.

Southern United gained momentum mid game with Britany Wally landing both her goals in the 30th and 38th minute with a follow-up goal in the 39th minute from Pia Ngewakl.

In a last-ditch effort to turn the tables in Shirley’s’ favor, Jerlyn Castillo landed the final goal of the match in the 48th minute.

Kanoa 8, Tan Holdings 2

Kanoa took a contrasting win in their match of Division A against TanHoldings.

Kanoa eased past their opponent behind Kelsey McClellan who score three goals with help from Paulynn Joyce with two goals.

Although TanHoldings took the lead in the 4th minute behind Aubrey Castro, Kanoa’s McClellan evened the score in the 7th minute. Lalaine Pagarao and Sue Ann Huevos gave Kanoa the lead with goals in the 15th and 16th minute, respectively.

McClellan then made back-to-back goals in the 27th and 29th minute followed by two consecutive goals from Joyce in the 30th and 39th minute.

Khristelle Itaas landed the team’s final goal in the 45th minute followed by a goal from opposing team’s Allyssya Angeles in the 50th minute.

DIVISION B

Southern United 5, Kanoa 1

Southern United also hammered their opponent in their game last Sunday led by Keisha Deleon Guerrero who made it rain with four consecutive goals in the first 36 minutes, followed by a goal from Erin Frink in the 40th minute.

Kanoa’s Lynzey Green managed to squeeze in a goal in the 43rd minute.

TanHoldings 5, MP United 1

TanHoldings’ Neriah Nicole Lumbad carried the team to victory making 3 of the team’s winning goals with help from Claire Barrozo and Julie Ann Capayas who contributed one goal apiece.

MP United’s Moriah Cabral made the team’s only goal in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, in Division B, Shirley’s remains undefeated and is closing in on the first finals seat with just two games left. With Shirley’s’ current standing, the team would need to win just one game to automatically advance to the finals.