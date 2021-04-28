  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Saipan groups get highest marks at online music fest

By
|
Posted on Apr 29 2021

Tag:
Share

Several Saipan-based musical bands received “Superior” ratings from a nationally qualified panel of U.S judges during the National Music Festival+ and the Solo & Ensemble Virtual Festival+, which were both held online from April 8 to 10 and April 19 to 24, respectively.

Saipan’s participating music groups—the Saipan Pacific Winds Concert Band, Mount Carmel School Wind Orchestra, Mount Carmel School Concert Band, and the Su-san Band—were joined by other music groups and by middle school and high school ensembles from across the nation at the two online festivals and all of Saipan’s participating groups received Superior evaluations, according to SPWCB director Atsuko Eck.

“The accomplishment motivates all of us to continue our activities in the future,” Eck said.

All groups had to pre-record performances that were presented live to a panel of judges from Florida and Hawaii. From there, the judges were able to give constructive comments and their evaluations the moment the presentation ended. The five possible evaluations during the festivals were Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent, and Superior and all of Saipan’s music groups got the highest evaluations.

File photo shows Julian Greening conducting the Mount Carmel School Wind Orchestra at the Saipan Wind Band Festival last Sunday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in Garapan. Under Greening’s direction, the MCS Wind Orchestra received high marks at the fully virtual National Music Festival+ earlier this month. (Contributed Photo)

Eck said they got to participate in the virtual competition after the cancellation of this year’s Tumon Bay Music Festivals in Guam due to COVID-19. She said MCS’ bands were able to participate in the 2019 and 2020 Guam festivals in Guam, but were unable to attend this year because the festival was canceled. As a result, MCS’ band director Julian Greening searched for any online band festival or competition and discovered All National Music’s upcoming events.

The events were also great opportunities for the Saipan Pacific Winds Concert Band and the Su-san Band, as traveling to off-island events was challenging for the two groups even before the pandemic due to finances and issues with band members’ visas.

“This was a great opportunity for us who [are] living on the island to share our performance with people outside of the island. …Presenting our performances [to the judges] was a nerve-racking thing, but we also have learned many things from it,” Eck said.

Eck, Greening, and their music groups are open to performing at more online music festivals in the future: “Do we [want to] do it again? Absolutely, yes!” said Eck.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a University of Florida graduate with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time.

Related Posts

0

CNMI Women’s Month recognizes women in music

Posted On Mar 30 2021
, By

Spotlight on recycled art and ukulele music

Posted On Feb 07 2020
, By
0

Promoting culture and language through music

Posted On Nov 05 2019
, By
0

Roman Rudnytsky is back to make music on Saipan

Posted On Mar 12 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021
kagman

‘Overwhelming’ response to Kagman trash drop-off

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - April 23, 2021

Posted On Apr 23 2021

Community Briefs - April 21, 2021

Posted On Apr 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 7, 2021

Posted On Apr 07 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 29, 2021, 10:17 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune