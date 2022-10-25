Paire FC slips past Shirley’s FC in women’s soccer

Posted on Oct 26 2022

File photo shows Paire Football Club soccer players in a game during the Spring 2022 Flores-Pee Luwal (Intermediate) in the 2022 Dove Women’s League. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Paire Football Club slipped past Shirley’s Football Club, 3-1, in Week 2 of the Flores-Pee Luwal (Intermediate) Division A in the 2022 Dove Women’s League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Time ticked by in the first half as the ladies tried to navigate the ball through the field, with Vina Seelam’s shot ringing in the 13th minute for Paire and just a minute later, Seelam shot it in once more for an early 2-0 Paire lead.

While Paire had their foot on the gas in the first half, Shirley’s had theirs on the brakes as they came up empty. Ali Nelson of Paire scored the third and last goal 40 minutes in and Shirley’s lone goal made by Kate Ocanada didn’t register until the 50th minute.

After this game, both teams are at one win and one loss in the standings.

DIVISION B
Kanoa FC,
1 Matansa FC 0
Kanao Football Club shut down Matansa Football Club, 1-0 in the first game of the night.

The only goal that registered was 14 minutes in the first half made by Hannah Santos.

With this win, Kanoa FC is at one win, one draw, and one loss. Matansa is at one win and one loss.

TanHoldings FC 0, MPU 0
TanHoldings Football Club ended their second game against MPU Football Club in a scoreless draw once again, 0-0.

TanHoldings’ Week 1 game ended in a draw against Kanoa FC, to set their record at 2 draws and no wins and losses.

MPU is at one win and one draw.

Results of the Sunday, Oct. 23 Flores-Pee Luwal (Intermediate) games in the 2022 Dove Women’s League will come out in the next editions of Saipan Tribune.

