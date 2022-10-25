Remembering and giving thanks to our partners

Share











I wish to take this moment to again remember our partners that stayed with us from the beginning to the end, and frankly to this day, in our effort to get ourselves back on our feet after Super Typhoon Yutu bashed our islands on Oct.24 -25, 2018. I will never forget our partners that came to our aid and we should forever be grateful for their generosity, kindness, patience, and financial support.

To the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Guam National Guard, the Army Reserves, the Good Samaritan, the Small Business Administration, the U.S. military, CNMI Red Cross, all the businesses, both local and abroad, and all of local agency employees, si yuus maase, ghilisow, and thank you for being with us and staying with us in our greatest time of need.

Without financial aid and technical support from the federal government, our cleanup and recovery efforts would not have been as quick and efficient. Our federal partners came in equipped with expertise in handling and managing disaster cleanup and recovery work, and our islands saw hope and relief. Today, we breathe easier and enjoy our daily lives like the days of pre-disaster years.

The aid we received from the federal government made it possible for us to say with lots of confidence that “We are a resilient people.” We are resilient because the millions of dollars in financial aid the federal government sent our way made it possible for us to pay for all the cleanup, disposal, and replacement of damaged properties and infrastructure, and distributed provisions to thousands of island residents.

We always remember and give thanks to our federal partners.

David M. Apatang

Mayor, Municipality of Saipan