Paire outplays Paire in Dove finals

By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2021
Share

Paire 1 edged out its sister team Paire 2 in their finals match of the Masters Division during the 2021 Dove Spring season last May 30 at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Paire 1 edged out sister team Paire 2 in their finals match of the Masters Division during the 2021 Dove Spring season last May 30 at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Only one could win and Paire 1 made sure it was them after taking a 1-0 victory over their beloved sister team, Paire 2, during the intense season finale.

Lindsay Davis led the way for Paire 1 after landing the only goal of the game in the 5th minute of the match.

Although Paire 2 tried tirelessly to turn the tables, Paire 1 remained strong and focused heavily on their defense.

According to team captain Natalie Hill-Beyer, it was the 1-point-advantage that really boosted their confidence and contributed to their play.

“Our power forward Lindsay scored the goal early on in the game so it’s kind of set the tone for us so we knew we had a little bit of an advantage so we were still playing hard but we had that little boost of being in the lead. [However] we were losing our energy at the end so I knew anything could happen in the last few minutes,” she said.

When asked about their strategy, Hill-Beyer said it was all in the lineup and making sure that there was a balance between experienced and less experienced.

“We mixed our lineup with experienced players and those who don’t have as much experience so we have a balance every time we go on. Everyone also just tried their best and we coach as much as we can,” she said.

Hill-Beyer said overall, it was just a fun game between sister teams.

“We feel excited and elated. We were super happy to go into this finals with both Paire teams matching up against each other and we knew it was going to be a fun game playing against our friends and our sister team,” she said.

Landing third place in the Masters Division was Matansa after taking a 3-2 (PK) victory over TanHoldings Football Club.

Bunruang Brasuell, Tawny Barcinas, and Alleny Tenorio each hit their target during the penalty shootout to clinch the title for Matansa.

However, it was a close PK match with Mariquit Chavez and Roxe Lazaro each landing their goals.

The game came to a tie after Matansa’s Barcinas squeezed in a goal before the end of the game, landing one in the 51st minute.

Initially, TanHoldings held the lead after Yoko Borja scored a goal in the 34th minute.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 7, 2021

Posted On Jun 07 2021

Community Briefs - June 4, 2021

Posted On Jun 04 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 1, 2021

Posted On Jun 01 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 8, 2021, 12:41 AM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune