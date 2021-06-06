$202,996 is appropriated for Tinian in new local law

But vetoes $62,996 for lack of more detailed listing of projects to be funded
By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2021
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, first from right, is joined by Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, leftmost, and members of the Tinian Legislative Delegation at the Office of the Governor conference room after signing House Local Bill 22-4 into Tinian Local Law 22-02. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

In the presence of Tinian leaders, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed a House local bill into law last Thursday that appropriates $202,996 (except for vetoed items) of the Earned Bond Interest Income collected for Tinian and Aguiguan.

The Earned Bond Interest Income funding has been identified by the Commonwealth Development Authority as available for appropriations.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and members of the Tinian Legislative Delegation joined Torres at the signing of House Local Bill 22-4, Draft 1, into Tinian Local Law 22-02, at the Office of the Governor’s conference room.

The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation of the 22nd CNMI Legislature passed the bill.

Torres informed Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation chair Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) and House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that he signed the bill into law but vetoed a provision that sought to appropriate $62,996 for various municipal capital improvement projects.

Citing Attorney General Edward Manibusan’s comments on the bill, the governor said a more detailed listing of what capital improvement projects are to be funded with the $62,996 should be provided in order to ensure that the funding is properly accounted for in a transparent manner.

“Because there is no indication of what specific CIPs are to be funded by this appropriation, I respectfully request that the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation appropriate these funds in a future legislation with the inclusion of a detailed project list,” Torres said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
