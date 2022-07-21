Palacios-Apatang team has 16 candidates

Share











The independent tandem of Lt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Mundo Apatang is fielding a slate of 16 candidates for this year’s Nov. 8 general election.

Palacios confirmed Tuesday that their team has no candidate to challenge the candidacy of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, who is seeking his 8th term in the U.S. Congress under the NMI Democratic Party.

Palacios is running for governor, with Apatang as his running mate. They, along with their 16 candidates, are expected to file their candidacies at the Commonwealth Election Commission office in Susupe today, Friday, at 10am.

The Palacios-Apatang team has no candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives’ Tinian and Rota seats, as well as for mayor of the Northern Islands.

Palacios said yesterday that they have not endorsed yet any independent candidates on Rota, Tinian, and Northern Islands.

Personally, though, Palacios said he is supporting Rep. Donald M. Manglona’s (Ind-Rota) candidacy for Rota senator as an independent.

For the Senate Saipan seats, the Palacios-Apatang team has Rep. Corina L. Magofna and former Commerce secretary Andrew Sablan Salas.

For House Precinct 1, the team is fielding four—Vincent Seman Aldan, Shawn Delos Reyes Kaipat, and former representatives Raymond Ulloa Palacios and Roman Cepeda Benavente.

For House Precinct 2, re-electionist Rep. John Paul Palacios Sablan is teaming with Manny Gregorio Tenorio Castro.

For House Precinct 3, House vice speaker Blas Jonathan Tenorio Blas and House floor leader Ralph Naraja Yumul, who are both Republicans, are seeking re-election under the Palacios-Apatang team. Also running under the team are Delbert Taitano Pua and Marissa Renee Flores.

For House Precinct 4, Rep. Joel Castro Camacho is seeking re-election. Malcom Jason Omar is also the team’s other candidate.

For House Precinct 5, the team’s bet is Angelo Atalig Camacho.

For Saipan mayor, Ramon Jose Blas Camacho is the team’s candidate.

The NMI Republican Party has 31 candidates, including Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie Vinson Sablan, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. The party has a full-slate of candidates for the Senate and mayors for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands. They are set to file their candidacies on Aug. 9 at 10am.

The NMI Democratic Party said that once the CEC has formally endorsed all their candidates, they will make a formal announcement on their list of candidates.

The party’s bet for governor and lieutenant governor are Reps. Christina E. Sablan and Leila Staffler, respectively. Except for two who already filed their candidacies Wednesday, the rest of the candidates are going to file their candidacies on Aug. 5.