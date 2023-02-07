Palacios appoints Sablan as DCCA secretary, 4 others

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang have appointed Mary Margaret Sablan as the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs secretary and named four others to other Cabinet positions.

Palacios nominated former Marianas Public Land Trust board chair Alvaro Santos and Tinian businessman Phillip Mendiola Long to serve as a member of the MPLT board to represent Saipan and Tinian, respectively.

For the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., the governor appointed former Commonwealth Development Authority board chair Pedro Itibus to serve as a member of the CUC board to represent Saipan/the Carolinian community.

Palacios nominated Joseph Patrick P. Fitial to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission representing the 3rd Senatorial District, or Saipan.

The appointment of Sablan, Santos, Mendiola, Itibus, and Fitial requires the advice and consent of the Senate. Until then, they will be serving their posts in an acting capacity.

Palacios and Apatang informed Senate president Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) last Feb. 2 that they are confident that Sablan is qualified to fulfill the vital responsibilities of DCCA.

Saipan Tribune learned that Sablan used to work at DCCA under Juan Babauta during the administration of former governor Benigno R. Fitial. Sablan works at the Historic Preservation Office.

Regarding the appointment of Santos to the MPLT board, Palacios told DeLeon Guerrero last Feb. 1 that, if confirmed by the Senate, the appointee would serve the remainder of Martin B. Ada’s term, which will expire on Jan. 9, 2024.

Ada, former senator Maria Frica T. Pangelinan, and Peter Q. Cruz recently resigned from the MPLT board, leaving the board with just two trustees, which means they cannot have a quorum.

Alvaro used to serve as MPLT board chair.

In 2012, the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations rejected his re-appointment to the MPLT board. Then-EAGI Committee chair Sen. Frank Cruz (R-Saipan) told the media in 2012 that Santos’ re-appointment was rejected due to a questionable land purchase that MPLT entered into.

Santos also previously served as a member of the Commonwealth Casino Commission board.

With respect to Long’s appointment, Palacios said that, if confirmed by the Senate, he would serve the remainder of Peter Q. Cruz’s term, which will expire on Jan. 9, 2024.

Palacios said MPLT plays a very important role in the development of the Commonwealth, and that he has every confidence that Santos and Long will devote their time and efforts in the best interests of all the people.

Palacios said he and Apatang are confident that Santos’ and Long’s membership on the MPLT board is critical and that their nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Senate will ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling the goals and objectives of MPLT.

Regarding the appointment of Itibus to the CUC board, if confirmed by the Senate, he would serve a term of four years from the date of confirmation.

Palacios said CUC provides the basic life-sustaining needs of the Commonwealth, and that he has every confidence that Itibus will devote his time and efforts in the best interests of all the people.

On Fitial’s appointment, if confirmed by the Senate, he would serve a six-year term, which will expire on Jan. 9, 2028. Fitial works with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Human Resources Division.