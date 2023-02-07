In celebration of Children’s Dental Health Month

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2023

Tag:
Share

The following is a message from the Oral Health Clinic of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. as part of the celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dear CNMI community: This February, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Oral Health Clinic celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month, or NCDHM. NCDHM is a monthlong observance promoting the importance of maintaining and improving children’s oral health. Cavities (also known as caries or tooth decay) are the most common chronic disease of childhood in the United States.

Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t. The good news is that cavities are preventable. Fluoride varnish, a fluoride coating painted on the tops and sides of teeth, can prevent about one-third (33%) of cavities in the primary (baby) teeth. Dental sealants, thin coatings painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth (molars), can also prevent cavities for many years. Applying dental sealants to the chewing surfaces of molars can protect against 80% of cavities for two years and continue to protect against 50% of cavities for up to four years. Parents should ask their child’s pediatrician or dentist about applying fluoride varnish or dental sealants, when appropriate.

Parents and caregivers can also teach their children healthy oral habits. For babies, parents can wipe gums twice a day with a soft, clean cloth. When teeth come in, start brushing twice a day with a soft, small bristled toothbrush and plain water. Visit the dentist by your baby’s first birthday to spot signs of problems early. For children 2 years and older, help your child brush their teeth until they have good brushing skills. Children should brush their teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and drink water that contains fluoride. Finally, be a good role model! Children learn by watching. Be sure to practice good oral health habits, too.

To learn more information about oral health, call the CHCC Oral Health Clinic at (670)236-8369 or you can also visit cdc.gov/oralhealth.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Kilili wins $4.5M for NMI community projects in spending bill

Posted On Mar 11 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: Two COVID-related deaths in NMI

Posted On Feb 26 2022
, By
0

Vaccinations and other public health measures will allow residents to move forward

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
0

‘Pfizer vax works in kids ages 5 to 11’

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 8, 2023, 6:20 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune