Palacios signs EITC bill into law

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2021

Tag:
Share

Acting governor Arnold I. Palacios signs into law Monday a bill that would repeal an existing CNMI law in order to make low-and moderate-income working families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit as a form of financial relief. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In his capacity as acting governor, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios signed into law Monday a bill that would repeal an existing CNMI law in order to make low-and moderate-income working families in the CNMI eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit as a form of financial relief.

“This legislation is evidence that when we all work together, good things can happen,” said Palacios in signing House Bill 22-19, House Draft 1, into Public Law 22-03.

EITC is a refundable tax credit in the U.S. Internal Revenue Service Code that helps qualified low-to moderate-income working families and taxpayers get a tax break by allowing them to use the credit to reduce the taxes they owe, and in some cases, increase their tax refunds.

Describing it as a monumental bill, Palacios thanked the legislation’s author, Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), for her hard work in overseeing its passage.

He also commended Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) for ensuring that the Commonwealth and other U.S. territories are able to avail of full and permanent federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Palacios said that during the 902 Consultations with the Obama administration in 2017, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres and members of his administration conveyed how significant implementing the EITC would be to the people of the Commonwealth.

Palacios also extended appreciation to Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig for the roles they played in the critical amendment of this bill. He said the amendment allows for the CNMI government to provide much needed assistance to working families while maintaining it ability to responsibly assess its financial capacities moving forward.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) said Monday that, with the signing of the bill into law, qualified low- and moderate-income taxpayers will be able to claim the EITC when they file their taxes next year.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan said the estimated annual value of the EITC is $25 million.

She thanked Palacios for signing the bill into law, and Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, his Democrat colleagues in the U.S. Congress, and President Joe Biden for fully and permanently covering the EITC in the Marianas and all the territories with federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan said the work is not done yet, however, as the new law includes a provision inserted at the insistence of the administration and the Republican lawmakers in the House that essentially allows for the EITC to only be paid out as long as federal funds will cover it.

“The provision is problematic because it still presents a conflict with the CNMI’s obligations under the Covenant to adopt and implement a mirror tax code,” she pointed out.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan said they have learned from the congressional office that had they done a full repeal of the 100% local tax on the EITC as originally proposed in H.B. 22-19, they would have been able to pay out the EITC in this calendar year using ARPA funds set aside for state and local government operations.

“So, unfortunately, we missed an important opportunity,” she said.

It was Demapan who introduced a floor amendment to include a subsection to ensure that only the EITC law is being considered and does not include other excess credits outside of the EITC.

Members of the House unanimously voted to pass the bill last March. The Senate also unanimously passed the legislation last May.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Representatives vote to place EITC bill on calendar for action

Posted On Mar 17 2021
, By
0

Sablan prefiles bill to restore EITC for working families

Posted On Feb 18 2021
, By

‘EITC bill in US Senate excludes Marianas again’

Posted On Mar 19 2018
, By

End the tax on working families

Posted On Mar 16 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

hospital

Comments sought on ‘no action’ plan for WWII-era hospital dump in Talafofo

Posted On Jun 24 2021
bio repository

UOG Biorepository receives 30,000-specimen coral collection

Posted On Jun 24 2021
ocean

Learning is fun at the Ocean Fair

Posted On Jun 17 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 29, 2021

Posted On Jun 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 28, 2021

Posted On Jun 28 2021

Community Briefs- June 24, 2021

Posted On Jun 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 30, 2021, 10:50 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune