Palacios: Torres a strong candidate, but can’t underestimate Sablan

Share











Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he can’t underestimate either Gov. Ralph DLG Torres or Rep. Christina E. Sablan in this Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.

When asked who he believes is his stronger opponent in the gubernatorial race Palacios said during an interview Friday that Torres is strong because of the Republican Party’s organizational foundation. He said Sablan, who is the NMI Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, has her strengths, too, so he and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, are not taking anybody for granted.

“So we’re staying close on our campaign and staying focused,” Palacios said.

He said they are constantly working hard.

“We will give our best,” said Palacios, who is a Republican but is running as an independent candidate.

Last Friday, Palacios and Apatang endorsed Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho’s candidacy for Saipan mayor under their independent team.