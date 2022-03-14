Blue Haus, DECM prevail in masters caging

Share











Blue Haus exploded for 48 points in the fourth quarter to blow Marianas Dental Clinic, 119-92, out of the water in their masters duel in the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

MDC surprisingly took the initiative early on and led 24-23 after the first quarter thanks to the three hits from the land of plenty by Rodney Catalla, who unofficially holds the Commonwealth record for most 3-pointers in a game at 20.

Blue Haus continued their lackadaisical play in the second canto. In contrast, MDC kept pouring it on with Raymond Tolentino matching Catalla’s triples in the second and Fradel Sedillo slashing for 9 points as they grew their advantage to 51-42 at the break.

There was a bit of an uprising from the league-leaders in the third with Junar Guiab bullying his way for 11 markers. Despite missing their leader, Elmer Esdrelon, Blue Haus managed to just trail by 4 points, 71-75, going into the fourth and final quarter.

That’s when all hell broke loose with former national players John Santos and Tony Diaz making it rain from rainbow territory. In a flash, MDC’s lead was gone and Blue Haus was in complete control of the ballgame to win its fourth game in as many outings.

Santos and Diaz combined for 30 of the team’s 48 points in the payoff period with Guiab tossing in 11 more markers for good measure. Santos, Guiab, and Diaz scored 30, 29, and 24 points in the win, while Sedillo and Catalla paced MDC in the loss—its third and four games—with 36 and 21 points, respectively.

In the last game of the masters triple-header, DECM Construction kept pace with Blue Haus by annihilating Eagle Construction, 89-50. “Smoking” Joe Tabora was unstoppable all game long and finished with a game-high 32 points, while Ariel Baul manned the paint and punished Eagle Construction for 17 points and countless rebounds.

The win improved DECM’s slate to 3-2, while their opponents have yet to taste victory in three tries. In the middle game of Saturday’s schedule, NAPA Auto routed Magalahi Eagles although the score wasn’t available as of press time. NAPA Auto is alone in second place in the standings at 4-1, while Magalahi Eagles kept their fellow birds of prey company at the cellar at 0-3.

Blue Haus 119 — J. Santos 30, Guiab 29, Diaz 24, Samson 7, Berline 6, Elchico 6, Buenabajo 4, E. Santos 4, Alano 1.

MDC 93 — Sedillo 36, Catalla 21, Tolentino 15, Moreno 8, Saplan 4, Villanın 4, Manipon 3, Dela Torre 2, Lumauag 2.

Scoring by quarters: 24-23, 42-51, 71-75, 119-93.

DECM 89 — Tabora 32, Baul 17, Jo. Gatdula 12, Moises 11, Joson 8, Ja. Gatdula 3, Tagle 3.

Eagle Construction 50 — L. Itaas 12, Ocampo 8, Alegre 7, Umali 4, Surima 4, Singca 4, Rabago 2.

Scoring by quarters: 23-15, 41-29, 69-40, 89-50.