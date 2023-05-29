Palau, UN ink CIP that will guide US System in Palau

Tag:
Gustav Aitaro and Jaap Van Hierden

KOROR, Palau—In a landmark development, the government of Palau and the United Nations signed the Country Implementation Plan, translating the aspirations of the people of Palau in line with the new Pacific UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023 – 2027, which will guide the work of the UN System in Palau for the next five years.

The United Nations held a number of consultations with the government of Palau, development partners, civil society and private sector to ensure their inputs are included and no one is left behind in the process of finalizing a CIP that will support Palau in reaching its 2030 sustainable development goals and help build a better future for the people of Palau.

Palau is the second Micronesian country, after the Federated States of Micronesia, to finalize and sign its CIP. Signed by Palau Minister of State Gustav Aitaro and UN Resident Coordinator Micronesia Jaap van Hierden, the CIP will be actioned at the country level aligning UN engagements with national development priorities, including but not limited to, climate change, disaster risk preparedness, education, health and food security. It will also help tackle gender-based violence and inequalities, ensuring that no one is left behind. In ensuring that UN efforts align with national and regional development plans and aspirations, it took into account the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Addressing the Joint Steering Committee, Aitaro thanked the UN team in Micronesia and noted the importance and timeliness of the Country Implementation Plans.

“Signing of of the CIP is a long awaited and critical milestone for Palau. CIPs will enable practical actions to battle climate change and multiple crises, while seeking to transition to a greener, bluer economy“ said Aitaro. “The CIP will enable us to leverage all programmes, funding and expertise of the UN agencies to achieve the SDGs and 2030 agenda.”

Van Hierden congratulated and thanked the Palau government for their continued support to the UN and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Palau.

“I would like to thank the government of Palau and other stakeholders for their collabortation with and support of the UN. Together we will work towards catching up on our 2030 sustainable development goals and address the impacts of climate change. In doing so, we will be guided by our imperative to “leave no one behind” in enabling a prosperous and peaceful future for the people of Palau that is harmony with nature,” Van Hierden said.

The newly signed CIPs focus on strategic priorities jointly discussed between the government of Palau and UN System covering the period from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024. Specifically it details the UN agency footprint that currently comprises 17 UN agencies supporting over 120 projects or interventions with a combined investment totaling almost $15 million across all the SDGs. Key beneficiaries at the country level would include women and girls, migrants and persons living in remote poor and rural communities.  The primary mode of delivery is through capacity development, technical assistance, and service delivery. Specific attention is given to government priorities related to Ecosystems Management, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Strengthening Country Capacity and Systems. (PR)

Contributing Author

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

