PAMC petition seeks to stop Japan plan to dump nuclear wastewater

By
|
Posted on Aug 22 2022

Tag:
Share

The Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils has started a petition on change.org—https://chng.it/JLT2btJQB6—that seeks to stop Japan from dumpling its Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

Jim Atalig, who is the PAMC president and secretary of the 18th Rota Municipal Council, expressed his strong opposition to the plan, saying, “If it’s not good for their land, it is definitely not good for our ocean where most of us get our food on a daily basis!”

PAMC chair Joseph E. Santos, who is chairman of the 18th Tinian Municipal Council, says, “It is an outrage for anyone to think that it’s okay to dump their toxic wastes in our ocean when we rely on it for food, health activities, and economic sustainability.”

The members of PAMC are the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, 18th Rota Municipal Council, and 18th Tinian Municipal Council.

PAMC is urging everyone to circulate the petition through their Facebook page “so we can prevail in preventing Japan and any other countries from using our ocean as their toxic waste dumping ground.”

“Nothing good will come out of this, just as the toll of human suffering as a result of all nuclear energy fallouts were never worth their well-intended, but disastrously misguided, objectives,” the council said in a statement.

According to the latest Associated Press report, the construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began on Aug. 4, 2022.

Local fishing communities in Japan and neighboring countries have raised concerns about potential health hazards from the radioactive wastewater and the reputation damage to local produce, and oppose the release.

The government announced last year a decision to release the wastewater as a necessary step for the plant’s ongoing decommissioning.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s cooling systems, causing triple meltdowns and the release of large amounts of radiation. (With AP)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – July 25, 2022

Posted On Jul 25 2022
, By
0

MVA strategizes with key partners in Japan

Posted On Jul 15 2022
, By
0

MVA’s new Japan campaign: Marianacation

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
Rescue
0

US, Japan coast guards, Navy rescue fisherman off Guam

Posted On Jun 16 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 22, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune