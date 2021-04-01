  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Parent respondents sought for survey on language immersion

By
|
Posted on Apr 02 2021
Share

The Leliyal Akkabwung Carolinian and Chamorro CNMI PSS Language Immersion program is reaching out to the community in a survey that asks parents in the CNMI about their opinion on the use of the language immersion program in the classroom.

Program adviser Valrick Welch said they submitted a competitive proposal to the Administration of Native Americans to fund a five-year language immersion program at Kagman Elementary School last year, but it wasn’t funded.

“A main weakness pointed out by the reviewers is they didn’t see immersion language as a high priority in our community. The surveys should help, and I can use them to influence our Legislature to pass a resolution in support of the heritage languages,” said Welch in an email to Saipan Tribune.

The language immersion program is a teaching method that incorporates the use of Chamorro and Carolinian languages within lessons in classrooms. This means that teachers will communicate their teachings using their heritage languages across all the taught subjects except for English. The main goal is to teach students how to speak their heritage language with their elders.

According to Welch, he wrote the grant for the program that was approved three years ago, and, within all three years, was implemented at Kagman Elementary School, which is the only school on the island that provides this program for their kindergarten classes.

Welch wants to expand the program to students up to 5th grade. With more than 200 responses within the Kagman community, Welch used that to support his latest grant request. However, the ANA couldn’t see this as a big enough priority for the community.

This then led Welch to create a survey directed to all parents in the CNMI. According to Welch, if the project expansion is approved, funding would cover the salary of teachers, the salary for the project manager, and a coach who would oversee the teachers during class and give guidance.

“The goal for the Administration of Native Americans is to provide programs for the community to thrive. The way to do that is getting children and grandparents talking, using their heritage language,” Welch said. (Neil Fama)

Neil Fama
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 2, 2021

Posted On Apr 02 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 31, 2021

Posted On Mar 31 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 30, 2021

Posted On Mar 30 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 01 2021
schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 2, 2021, 10:12 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune