$18.99 Korean buffet at BAB

Now you can eat Korean food until you belt out songs like a K-Pop star, with BAB Korean Restaurant offering buffet dining in time for Easter Sunday.

Dante Conlu, who handles marketing and promotions for the Garapan restaurant, said their buffet offering will include all Korean food that we’re fond of like unlimited japchae, kimchi, Korean pork and chicken barbecue, and shabu-shabu, to name a few.

For the barbecue, they will be serving marinated pork and chicken barbecue and bulgogi pork, aside from the regular pork and chicken barbecue fare.

As with the style of many Korean barbecue joints, customers will be grilling their meats as well as cooking their shabu-shabu at their tables.

As an added bonus, Conlu said three of their private rooms will be available to customers free of charge in this buffet promotion. The private rooms—one that can accommodate as many as 12 people and two as many as six each—should be reserved in advance.

BAB Korean Restaurant’s buffet costs $18.99 for adults and $11.99 for children 5-11 years old. The buffet is available from 5pm to 9pm everyday.

Aside from their new buffet offering, the Korean restaurant also recently introduced Shrimp BAB to its ever-expanding Cup BAB menu. At only $9, it includes four breaded jumbo shrimp cooked sweet-and-sour style on a bed of white rice and japchae. It also comes in chaser size with seven jumbo shrimps instead of four and is priced at $13.

Conlu said they introduced Shrimp BAB in time for the Lenten season but the item has proved so popular that they have decided to make it a regular of the Cup BAB menu.

BAB Korean Restaurant is located at the old Caesar’s Sauna building along Middle Road in Garapan. It strictly follows the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force guidelines and can sit as many as 45 customers. It’s open Monday-Sunday from 11am to 9pm. For reservations and for more information, call 233-4222 or contact them on their Facebook page: BAB Korean Restaurant.