Bill seeks to exempt some homestead structures from DPL liability for encroaching on public land

Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan) has introduced a bill that seeks to exempt village and agricultural homestead structures erected from January 1985 to January 2000 from Department of Public Lands penalties for encroachment on public lands.

Flores stated in the bill that currently as it stands, DPL has come across heavy fire in relation to homeowners encroaching on public lands and not being in compliance with the rules and regulation under the DPL’s administrative code.

He said when found in violation for encroachment by DPL enforcement officers, homeowners are given a fine or would have to break down the existing structure to avoid any further scrutiny or fines.

Flores’ House Bill 22-89 seeks to amend the law to exempt from liability village and agricultural homestead structures existing from January 1985 to January 2000 that are encroaching on public land.

DPL was empowered to promulgate rules and regulations to carry out the purpose of the Homestead Waiver Act.

The lawmaker said Public Law 15-2 required that DPL “assess the demand for homesteads and develop a program for meeting that need, to the extent practicable, within the available land base.”