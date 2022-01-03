Bill seeks to exempt some homestead structures from DPL liability for encroaching on public land

By
|
Posted on Jan 04 2022

Tag:
Share

Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan) has introduced a bill that seeks to exempt village and agricultural homestead structures erected from January 1985 to January 2000 from Department of Public Lands penalties for encroachment on public lands.

Flores stated in the bill that currently as it stands, DPL has come across heavy fire in relation to homeowners encroaching on public lands and not being in compliance with the rules and regulation under the DPL’s administrative code.

He said when found in violation for encroachment by DPL enforcement officers, homeowners are given a fine or would have to break down the existing structure to avoid any further scrutiny or fines.

Flores’ House Bill 22-89 seeks to amend the law to exempt from liability village and agricultural homestead structures existing from January 1985 to January 2000 that are encroaching on public land.

DPL was empowered to promulgate rules and regulations to carry out the purpose of the Homestead Waiver Act.

The lawmaker said Public Law 15-2 required that DPL “assess the demand for homesteads and develop a program for meeting that need, to the extent practicable, within the available land base.”

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

DPL, Hyatt signing lease agreement contract today

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
0

Senate passes bill that authorizes DPL to issue encroachment permits

Posted On Sep 20 2021
, By
0

Senate OKs bill that prohibits DPL from revoking homestead permits

Posted On Sep 16 2021
, By
0

House passes bill that authorizes DPL to issue encroachment permits

Posted On Sep 02 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 4, 2022, 11:32 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 6 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune