Party and Beyond Restaurant opens tomorrow

With its eye-catching pastel-colored sign that has everyone curious the past few months, Party and Beyond along Middle Road in Gualo Rai opens tomorrow and owner Jin Hua Wu is making sure that it lives up to its name. Party and Beyond is a two-in-one place that guarantees a unique venue for any party or celebration and a restaurant that serves your island food favorites.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate special occasions with us, whether it is a family affair, for school, office, or any events. Clients can reserve the entire place or just a portion of it. Due to health and safety protocols, we can accommodate 60 people in the venue if they want a private party. Food will be catered by us to ensure food safety,” Wu said

“Another feature of Party and Beyond is that we are also a restaurant that serves Asian cuisine—Chinese, Filipino and Thai food. …We have hotpot and barbecue stove at the table. …As we have our soft opening tomorrow, we offer lunch buffet from Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 2 pm, for only $15 for 12 years old and above and $8 for children 5 to 11 years old. …We have different dishes every day that we hope people will try to add variety to their lunch experience,” Wu added.

Aside from giving the community a place for their parties and a restaurant for food cravings, Party and Beyond has karaoke for all. “Five projectors will show karaoke songs on the wall and anybody in the room can go after it. They can sing and others can sing with them. We want to create a happy and fun atmosphere for our customers so we have the karaoke shared by all,” Wu said.

According to Wu, in line with making Party and Beyond a family place, future plans include giving discounts to families that dine in. “If you bring your children, you get 10% off and if you bring grandparents or manam’ko, we offer 20% off the total bill. This is so because we want to encourage families to be together and spend quality time at Party and Beyond,” she said.

Another feature in the pipeline is the “Kid’s Playground’ located beside Party and Beyond. “We understand that when families dine out together, children tend to play and run around so we are putting up a ‘Kid’s Playground’ just next door that will keep children entertained. It is an indoor playground that has a toddler climber slide, fun balls, a maze, and other safe play structures that children will enjoy,” Wu said.

“Overall, Party and Beyond want an environment for families to stay, relax, enjoy, and stay close with people you are familiar with. That is why our dishes are served in big portions because it is meant to be shared,” she added.

Party and Beyond soft opening tomorrow is from 11 am to pm for lunch buffet. Parking is available in front and at the back of the building. For more information, call (670) 488-1199 or Facebook page: Party and Beyond.