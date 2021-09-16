Two more positive cases

Share











Two more incoming travelers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 258. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. also announced that there are currently no active hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

In an announcement yesterday, CHCC said the two positive travelers were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day and arrival testing on Sept. 15. The two are quarantined and are now being monitored. CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those who were in closest contact with the two individuals.

In related news, the Joint Information Center in Guam reported the island’s three latest COVID-19-related deaths and reported that 73 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 73, 42 are unvaccinated, 13 have unknown vaccination status, and one is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The JIC in Guam reported Tuesday the island’s 169th and 170th COVID-19-related deaths, and the 171st on Wednesday.

The 169th COVID-19-related death was a 52-year-old male with unknown vaccination records and unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13 and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The 170th COVID-19-related death was a fully vaccinated 84-year-old male with underlying health conditions. The man died at the Guam Regional Medical City. The JIC additionally reported that the man was a known positive case.

The 171st COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 65-year-old female with multiple underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City Wednesday.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday offered her condolences, and, like many times before, continued to urge the Guam community to do everything it can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“[Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and] I are saddened by more news of precious lives who have succumbed to this virus, and we pray that their family and friends find healing and comfort in these difficult times. The greatest degree of anguish and torment that follows death is felt by many, especially by those who have lost loved ones to this awful disease. We continue to plead with everyone to do everything necessary to stop the spread,” she said.