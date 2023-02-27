‘Passport service processing times expected to increase’

By
|
Posted on Feb 28 2023
Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, all passport service processing times are expected to increase with the seasonal rise in applications.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend in his e-kilili newsletter that CNMI residents can expect 8 to 11 weeks for routine processing and 5 to 7 weeks for expedited processing of their passport applications. He said these estimates do not include mail delivery service times.

Sablan said the new service commitments apply only to applications executed or signed on or after Feb. 6, 2023.

He said for inquiries and concerns, people may contact his congressional office.

According to the Bureau of Consular Affairs, the processing times begin the day they receive the application at a passport agency or center, not the day it is mailed or applied.

Mailing times may add several weeks on to the door-to-door time it takes to receive a passport. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Contributing Author
