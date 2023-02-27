FOMT welcomes Dr. Steven Mana‘oakamai Johnson

Posted on Feb 28 2023
Steven Mana‘oakamai Johnson

Dr. Steven Mana‘oakamai Johnson will be on Saipan to share recent research about the value of marine protected areas in the Marianas.

“In the Mariana Islands, the ocean is life. Since the first Chamorro arrived on the shores of these islands, responsible stewardship has been more than ‘management’—it is a necessity. Today, many ocean conservation and management tools are at our disposal, but none are as widespread—or controversial—as marine protected areas,” said Johnson.

In order to achieve local, national, and regional area-based conservation goals, MPAs are essential to the conservation of the world’s oceans. Such targets are frequently only “met on paper” because they lack the political will or administrative support to result in effective conservation efforts.

On March 1, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, Johnson will give a talk about this in the American Memorial Park. This presentation will share a recent assessment of the 18 MPAs located across the Marianas. (PR)

