PCF cohort cites 3 institutions for major role in education, workforce dev’t

By
|
Posted on Oct 29 2021

Tag: ,
Share
PCF cohort cites 3 institutions for major role in education, workforce dev’t

Clockwise from top right, acting Education commissioner Eric Magofna, fifth from left, poses with the PCF Class of 2021 after their discussion on education and workforce development in the CNMI; the cohort tours the NMTI culinary classroom; NMC vice president Frankie Eliptico and president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero discuss the design of the new campus and the programs being offered to students. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The 2021 cohort of the Pacific Century Fellows-Marianas Chapter recognized now more than ever the critical role that the Northern Marianas College, CNMI Public School System, and Northern Marianas Technical Institute play in education and workforce development in the Marianas.

Ten members of the PCF Class of 2021 visited the three institutions last Oct. 21 and talked to their respective officials as part of the group’s Leadership Series Session 6: Education and Workforce Development. Lengthy discussions took place, giving the cohort more information about the programs that NMC, PSS, and NMTI are offering and the challenges the three institutions are facing and how they are navigating their way through these obstacles, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“NMC has been resilient through hardship and challenges that they have faced through Super Typhoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not give up on the CNMI community. The NMC Team developed efficient solutions to prevent a halt in classes and services for their students across the CNMI,” said Lee Tenorio as the class met with NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, vice president Frankie Eliptico and dean of Learning and Student Success Charlotte Cepeda.

Deleon Guerrero noted that NMC is one of the few educational institutions in the U.S. to immediately implement virtual platform learning in the middle of the pandemic. Eliptico, on the other hand, mentioned the proposed features of the new campus that NMC is building to better serve students in the CNMI.

“NMC took these turns of unfortunate events (typhoon and pandemic) and shifted it into an opportunity to plan a more fruitful future for the institution as a whole,” said Tenorio.

Students first

Class member Ana Mendiola acknowledged PSS leaders for recognizing the needs of the students and their learning styles in the changing times.

“Our leaders have worked diligently in developing a comprehensive Career Pathways program, which falls under the Career and Technical Education program. It is designed to have a great impact on each student’s future as they embark on their own individual paths of success and readiness, whether they chose to be college-bound or dive straight into the workforce, after graduating from high school,” said Mendiola as the cohort talked to PSS officials led by acting Education commissioner Eric Magofna.

Mendiola, a counselor at Saipan Southern High School, added that PSS through its Cooperative Education and Cooperative Training classes, has a structured method of combining classroom-based education with the opportunity to gain practical work experience, preparing students in their journey toward continued education and/or in entering the workforce.

Skilled, sustainable workforce

The 2021 cohort concluded the leadership series session with a tour at the NMTI main campus in Lower Navy Hill and was impressed with the improvements of its facilities.

NMTI temporarily closed last year due to the pandemic and in March this year before reopening in August, as it transitioned from a trades institute into a government institution. The transition period, according NMTI chief executive officer Jodina Attao, allowed them to restructure and strengthen their program offerings and partner with other government agencies to serve more people.

Class of 2021 member John Saludez, who is the managing director for the construction company HBR International, Inc. said the recent developments at the NMTI will definitely help the different industries in the Marianas.

“NMTI plays a huge part in the workforce development on the islands, especially in the construction industry. Graduates from the NMTI will help address the shortage in skilled workers and prepare us for the next three to four years when the local construction industry starts mobilizing the millions of dollars of infrastructure projects,” Saludez said.

He added that skilled workers certified by NMTI will continuously help local construction companies in providing safe and quality infrastructures for the community and will also be useful to other industries that contribute to the growth of the CNMI economy. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CGC certifies 19 in mental health education program

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
0

PCF’s second retreat focuses on environmental development

Posted On Jun 10 2021
, By
0

OVR helps 175 get jobs or pursue higher education

Posted On Feb 25 2021
, By

Kilili joins 4 others to push package of education bills in Congress

Posted On Feb 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 29, 2021, 11:34 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune