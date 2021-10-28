PSS: In-person classes suspended at COVMS, FMS

Share











In a letter to staff, parents, and families last night, the Public School System said that two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified that affect two schools, the Saipan Oceanview Middle School and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School.

The letter, signed by acting Education Commissioner Eric Magofna, said the positive cases were identified in the course of regularly scheduled school-based antigen testing.

He assured that health and safety remain the top priority of PSS and that it is working closely with the COVID-19 Task Force to conduct contact tracing and enact safety protocols.

At the advice of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the task force, there will be no face-to-face classes today, Friday, Oct. 29, in both schools until further notice.

“While the two schools remain closed, instruction will continue online through Blackboard. All other schools are not impacted at this time and should continue with normal operations,” Magofna said.

The letter also assured that PSS is taking all the necessary measures to ensure all children’s safety. (Saipan Tribune)