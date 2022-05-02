PCG caps 4-day consular outreach on Saipan

Share











The Philippine Consulate General in Guam wrapped up its four-day consular outreach and mobile voting yesterday at the Sun Palace Hotel on Saipan.

The Filipino population on Saipan who were eligible to vote in the upcoming Philippine election were seen exercising their right all through the weekend, getting their absentee votes in for the Philippine national election and others getting their passports renewed. The Philippines will hold its national election on Monday, May 9.

One outreach volunteer, Girlie Attao, was seen working hard at the Sun Palace in Susupe. She said, “I am happy to help my kababayans [compatriots]. I know that being in another country is difficult but the Philippine consulate is here to help. And that’s why I am a proud volunteer.”

According to the Philippine Consulate General, there is no word yet on who will be the next honorary consul for Saipan. The last honorary consul, Glicerio Arago, recently passed away.

As for the next outreach on Saipan, it will be discussed after the election in the Philippines, and information about it will be released in due course.

Along with this, there is no scheduled time yet for an outreach for the islands of Rota and Tinian.