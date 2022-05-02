Share











JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas—May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we’re celebrating the heritage month by recognizing several of our teammates across the Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center enterprise. Meet Master Sgt. Nicole Adriano Cabrera, readiness training manager with our Air Force Security Forces Center at JBSA.

During her more than 15 years in the Air Force, she’s served in a myriad of positions within the security forces career field.

Here’s more from Cabrera:

Question: How do you contribute to the lethality and readiness of the Air Force?

Answer: As Security Forces Regional Training Center manager, I serve over 38,000 active-duty, Guard and Reserve security forces members. I’m responsible for ensuring that airmen and guardians in the largest career field in the Air Force receive the appropriate training to support combatant commanders worldwide.

Q: What do you enjoy most about being an airman?

A: Although there are many reasons, camaraderie and leading people are two things I enjoy most about being in the U.S. Air Force. I have met people who have turned into family throughout my time in the Air Force. I have served as flight chief to amazing airmen who took care of one another and made our deployments memorable.

Q: If you could share one thing about your Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage, what would it be?

A: To my surprise, 95% of the people I’ve come across in my military career have never heard of the island I am from. I would encourage people to Google the island of Tinian and learn just how critical it was to the War in the Pacific and in ending World War II. North Field, situated on the tiny island of Tinian, was the largest airfield in the world at the time.

Q: Why is it important to celebrate the history and heritage of every member of the AFIMSC team?

A: “Graduates of 2006, as you drive into your future remember to check your rearview mirror every so often so you don’t forget where you came from and who you are. Laugh aloud at the mistakes you make, for these road bumps you come across will be the lessons you learn. …As you continue your journey through life.” This was the last thing I said to my senior class as president during our graduation ceremony. I think this advice is fitting as to why it is important to celebrate the history and heritage of every member in the AFIMSC team.

The Enola Gay, piloted by Air Force Col. Paul Tibbets, was on Tinian, the island I grew up on. At the end of World War II, these islands in the Pacific region, which included Tinian, became U.S. territories. These historic events gave me the opportunity to serve in the world’s greatest Air Force.

Q: What motivates and inspires you the most?

A: Taliana, my 13-year-old daughter, inspires me the most. Military children face unique challenges and deal with so much turbulence throughout their lives. However, through the plethora of military moves requiring her to start over and make new friends, she has gracefully embraced this lifestyle with such a humble heart and exhibits resiliency beyond her young age. I continue to make decisions and set goals to be a role model to her by showing her she can achieve whatever she puts her heart and mind to. (AFIMSC Public Affairs)