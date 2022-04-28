PCG sets four-day consular outreach and mobile voting

Posted on Apr 29 2022

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam will be conducting a consular outreach mission at the Sun Palace Hotel in Susupe, for four days starting from today, Friday, April 29, until Monday, May 2. The team will also be hosting mobile voting for the 2022 Philippine national elections.

Today, Friday, April 29, the outreach will be held from 2pm to 6pm for ePassport applications.

On Saturday, April 30, Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2, the outreach will be from 8:30am to 5:30pm. 

For those three days, services offered will be for ePassport applications, drop-off of complete ballot packets, and pick up of ballot packets for those with invalid addresses and did not get their absentee ballots in the mail.

For ePassport applications, biometrics and personal data capture will be according to the schedule prepared by the Philippine Consulate General. 

For the mobile voting, no appointment is needed for ballot drop-off. The service is for voters who have already completed their ballots and want to drop it off instead of mailing it to the consulate general in Guam.

A ballot pick-up service is also available, where voters whose ballots were returned by the postal service or were not mailed at all because of incomplete or invalid mailing addresses may pick up their ballots.

According to the consulate, voters need to present a valid photo ID as proof of identity when picking up their ballots.

Due to the current health protocols, only applicants who have secured their appointment will be allowed at the venue. No escorts, except for persons with disabilities and minor applicants, will be allowed inside. Applicants are advised to show up at the venue on the date and time indicated in the schedule. Wearing of mask and physical distancing will be strictly observed and passport applicants should wear proper attire for data capture purposes. 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

