Repeat offender allegedly caught with ‘ice’

Former Drug Court graduate, Robert Camacho Torres, is facing drug charges again.

Torres, 43, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, or “ice.” His bail amount is set at $100,000, and his preliminary hearing will be on May 4, 2022

Torres was arrested last April 8, based on a warrant signed by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

According to court papers, Drug Enforcement Task Force learned of Torres’ drug dealing activities through a “buy-walk” operation conducted with a “confidential informant.” Torres was allegedly trafficking ice at Room 209 of the Capital Hotel in Garapan.

Torres was first arrested in July 2019 for possession of “ice” after a traffic stop.