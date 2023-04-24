Peavey: Yumul’s action was outright unprofessional

CUC awarded $885K to complete pending, future road repairs
By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2023
Share

“When you owe $1.2 million, you must pay.”

This was the response Friday of then-acting Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr. when asked about the statement of acting Department of Public Works secretary Ray N. Yumul that he questions why DPW was being “targeted” among other governmental customers of CUC.

Peavey, who has since been terminated from his job, denies targeting DPW and stated that they responded to Yumul’s final notification to CUC that they’re working to repair and replace roads that were damaged by CUC projects.

He informed Yumul in a letter dated April 19 that CUC recently awarded two contracts for islandwide paving restoration in the amount of $885,600 to complete pending road repairs as well as perform future repairs. The notice of intent was issued on April 5, 2023. CUC anticipates a notice to proceed to be issued in May 2023.

Last April 12, Yumul issued the final notification to CUC over its alleged repeated violation of not restoring road that it had cut up or dug up for its projects. Yumul addressed the notification to Peavey for CUC to address the violations for its road trenching projects that, according to DPW, create significant safety concerns for the public.

Last Wednesday, Peavey issued notices of disconnection to DPW and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. due to unpaid power and water services amounting to $1.2 million and $53.6 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

Dallas M. Peavey Jr. and Ray N. Yumul

Last April 19, Peavey wrote Yumul to express disappointment upon reading DPW’s final notification in the April 14 publication of Saipan Tribune. Peavey said that Yumul issued the final notification without first sending a letter or other direct contact from him.

“While [CUC] acknowledges numerous outstanding road restoration projects as the result of failures on behalf of previous CUC leadership, publication of such statements prior to engaging in constructive dialogue is outright unprofessional and can only be assumed to be the means of advancing personal agenda or compensating for inadequacies at the Department of Public Works,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune.

Peavey said the projects that Yumul questioned are budgeted expenditures and therefore reliant upon the collection of monies that are owed and due to CUC in order to perform essential business activities, including road restoration.

He said the fact is that DPW has failed to pay its utility bills for services provided by CUC.

Peavey said the current past due balance owed by DPW, as of March 31, 2023, equates to $1,122,565.

Moreover, he said, 16% of CUC road repairs are caused by DPW cutting into and/or through CUC water and sewer piping.

Peavey said that, since accepting responsibilities at CUC, he has set a priority to fulfill their obligations despite the refusal of DPW and other government agencies at performing their contractual and fiduciary responsibilities.

In the meantime, Peavey said, water and wastewater crews are actively inspecting and addressing temporary patches to minimize impact to the traveling public.

He said during this process CUC staff have regularly informed DPW of their progress in obtaining outstanding permits, evaluating work, and developing and awarding contracts with the intent of maintaining a professional and cooperative working relationship, again, in spite of DPW’s failure to pay its utility bills which are used to perform pavement repairs.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2023, 6:20 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune