Show your appreciation with 5+1 special at Aqua Resort

By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2023

Tag:
Share

What’s a better way to show appreciation during this Administrative Professionals Week than with a delicious lunch at the Aqua Resort Club Saipan’s Costa Terrace Restaurant?

Don’t worry about stretching your budget either as the 5+1 special let’s one eat free all through this Friday, April 29.

Lunch is just $22 per adult and the swimming pool is open until 5pm for those who dined in.

Extra guests will be charged and to avail of the swim pass, make your way to the front desk, show your buffet receipt, and they will give you a wristband.

ARC food and beverage manager Marie Ann Razon-Isip said ARC used to celebrate admin professionals with a one-day event with Administrative Professionals Day landing on Wednesdays. Now, they decided to do a one week special for those who do not have time just on Wednesday to come out and celebrate.

She did say, however, that this special is not only for a team of workers, as any group of six adults are able to avail this promo.

If you have not tried their themed buffet, now is your chance to bring your whole team, family, or group of friends to try out their Asian-themed cuisines on Monday and Wednesday, western-themed cuisine on Tuesday and Friday, or the island-themed cuisine on Thursday.

For those short on time for lunch, gift certificates for room accommodations and the restaurant are available.

The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30am to 2pm from Monday through Saturday. For reservations or more information, call (670) 322-1234.

 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Green Gala set on Oct. 7 at Aqua Resort

Posted On Sep 12 2022
, By
0

Aqua Resort tops AK Toyota

Posted On Oct 23 2019
, By

IT&E cruises past Aqua Resort

Posted On Sep 25 2019
, By
0

MVA holds travel agent training in Japan

Posted On Jun 15 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2023, 6:20 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune