Show your appreciation with 5+1 special at Aqua Resort

What’s a better way to show appreciation during this Administrative Professionals Week than with a delicious lunch at the Aqua Resort Club Saipan’s Costa Terrace Restaurant?

Don’t worry about stretching your budget either as the 5+1 special let’s one eat free all through this Friday, April 29.

Lunch is just $22 per adult and the swimming pool is open until 5pm for those who dined in.

Extra guests will be charged and to avail of the swim pass, make your way to the front desk, show your buffet receipt, and they will give you a wristband.

ARC food and beverage manager Marie Ann Razon-Isip said ARC used to celebrate admin professionals with a one-day event with Administrative Professionals Day landing on Wednesdays. Now, they decided to do a one week special for those who do not have time just on Wednesday to come out and celebrate.

She did say, however, that this special is not only for a team of workers, as any group of six adults are able to avail this promo.

If you have not tried their themed buffet, now is your chance to bring your whole team, family, or group of friends to try out their Asian-themed cuisines on Monday and Wednesday, western-themed cuisine on Tuesday and Friday, or the island-themed cuisine on Thursday.

For those short on time for lunch, gift certificates for room accommodations and the restaurant are available.

The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30am to 2pm from Monday through Saturday. For reservations or more information, call (670) 322-1234.