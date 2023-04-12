Pet of the Week: Lyla

Share











Lyla is a charming and delightful 1 to 2-year-old stray female dog who is eagerly waiting to find her forever home. Although her breed is unknown, she has a pair of adorable German Shepherd-like ears that add to her unique and appealing appearance.

Despite her time as a stray, Lyla is a friendly, gentle, and affectionate pup. She loves to cuddle and play, and is always eager to make new friends. Her sweet personality makes her an ideal companion for anyone looking for a loyal and loving pet.

Lyla is looking for a family that can give her the love and attention she deserves. She would be a great addition to a household with children, as she loves to play and be active. She also enjoys going for walks and exploring her surroundings.

If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, Lyla could be the perfect match for you. With her charming personality, friendly demeanor, and adorable looks, she is sure to melt your heart.

If you’re interested in adopting sweet Lyla, please don’t hesitate to contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido for more information. Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS). You can also check out the shelter for more dogs that are available for adoption!

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!