Water service outage in Garapan

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Friday, April 14, 2023, affecting Palm Street and Royal Palm Avenue in Garapan.

Time: 7:30am to 5:30pm

Area(s) affected: East of Palm St. between Royal Palm Avenue and Beach Road in Garapan.

Purpose: To isolate a 6-inch mainline, which would require shutting down the gate valves at the intersection of Beach and Palm Street; and at the intersection of Royal Palm Avenue and Palm Street in Garapan (hotel district area).

Road (s) affected: The contractor will be working on the cross-over pipe of the waterline above the new sewer main (along Royal Palm Avenue) at Palm Street between Royal Plam Avenue and Beach Road. For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)