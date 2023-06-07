PETS OF THE WEEK: Fozzie Bear, Nugget, and Goldie

Share











Fozzie Bear is an 8-week-old healthy little man who is in foster home with his toddler humans, dogs, and cats. He is confident, friendly, and loves giving kisses.

Nugget is a little 5-week-old female who was separated from her family and is in foster family with Fozzie Bear.

Goldie, on the other hand, is a friendly and sweet fluffy 8-month-old female who loves people and loves cuddles.

Goldie is available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, while Fozzie Bear and Nugget are in a foster home. Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them if you are interested in any of these cute pets of the week at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

For inquiries about veterinary services reach out to Saipan Humane Society at info@saipanhumanesociety.org or Whatsapp +1 (670) 838-7387.

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the SMO Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!