DFEMS hosts boot drive for Guam Fire Department

Posted on Jun 08 2023

Juan A. Pua

The Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services hosted a Boot Drive and Food Drive outside the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday to benefit fire personnel on Rota and Guam.

According to acting DFEMS Commissioner Juan A. Pua, the Boot Drive was intended to raise money for the Guam Fire Department and the food drive was for DFEMS personnel stationed on Rota. He said the drive was intended to show their support for the neighboring fire departments that were affected by Typhoon Mawar.

For the Boot Drive, DFEMS collected money for the Guam Fire Department “because they have assisted us in the past typhoons that hit us. It’s for us to show comradery with our brother’s and sisters [in] Guam and to let them know that we’re here and we’ve been in the same situation, so we understand,” Pua said.

The department did a Food Drive for DFEMS personnel on because “…we have to do something to help them out on Rota,” Pua added.

Aside from the Food Drive, DFEMS has also sent out six personnel from Saipan to Rota to assist in operations. The personnel returned last week.

“We deployed six personnel to Rota to augment and assist in operations at the Rota Fire Department during the recovery phase because our guys on Rota have been working almost 24 hours. We decided to send some personnel out to give them a break and to give them time with their families and work on their own recovery. The men have since returned,” said the acting fire chief.

While on Rota, Pua said the officers helped clear debris and offload cargo on top of regular shift duties.

DFEMS has also partnered with other government agencies to fill up a 40-foot container that will be shipped out to Guam this week to help victims of Typhoon Mawar.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

