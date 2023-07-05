Pets of the Week: Mirza and Hafsa

By
|
Posted on Jul 06 2023
Mirza and Hafsa

Mirza and Hafsa, who are both former feral cats and were rescued and are now indoor cats only, are in need of cat-free homes and are available for adoption after July 17, 2023.

Their owner, who is relocating off island, is looking for serious inquiries only and only from individuals who have no cats and will keep them as indoor cats for their safety and well-being.

Mirza (Arabic meaning Prince, pronounced Meerzah) was rescued from Micro Beach. He is a neutered male, approximately 7-9 months old.

He is white with cream swirls and stripes. Typically, blue-eyed cats are hearing-impaired and this might be the case with Mirza as he is often startled when you pet him and doesn’t always respond unless you are close to him. This is why he cannot be an outdoor cat.

Mirza does not get along with other cats. He has only just begun to tolerate Hafsa after closely monitored interactions with her since January. This is why he has to be the only cat in the house.

Hafsa (Arabic meaning Little Lioness, pronounced Hoffsah) is a spayed 4-6 month-old who was adopted from Saipan Cares for Animals, where she was being treated for a very bad upper respiratory infection, was suffering from depression as all of her other siblings had been adopted and was almost near death.

She is black, gray, and tan coloring, with a near-diamond on her back and other gorgeous swirls and striping. She cannot be outdoors because she has had no one to show her how to defend herself or hunt, rendering her easy prey or subjecting her to getting killed. She also needs to be the only cat in the house as she can get quite aggressive toward Mirza at times.

Both cats have been around two large dogs and did very well with them. Both are incredibly loving toward humans, including children, and are very smart. However, Hafsa may take some time to warm up to any new humans.

Both should be shown patience, kindness, gentleness, and lots of love.

Contact owner Diana Silveira at (670) 789-4122 or Facebook message her. For more information, check out her Facebook post of the cats at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0dUMpicgN8Z4GzQ5o2c5LsQfxtWH9VLKrwsihApkLEq1PFZUwFYz2o9vRaKUv2Bchl&id=597634323&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
