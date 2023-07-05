‘Most gaming materials at casino site are gone’

Share











Most of the gaming materials at the Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s casino site in Garapan are now gone, according to Commonwealth Casino Commission vice chair Rafael S. Demapan.

Speaking at CCC’s board meeting last Thursday, Demapan, who was the at the time the acting board chair, also disclosed that the fifth auction of IPI’s gaming property will be done sometime this September.

He said the CCC board continues to visit the IPI casino site primarily because there are still some gaming device materials there.

Demapan said the fourth auction is already done, but there are still some gaming materials on the site. “Most of it is gone, but there are [still] some,” he said.

The fourth auction in a series of six that’s mandated by the federal court was concluded last March 31 and netted over $225,000.

The court mandated the auctions pursuant to the receivership granted in favor of IPI’s former contractor, USA Fanter Corp., which had sued IPI for unpaid materials and services. The auction is supposed to raise the funds needed to repay USA Fanter.