‘Most gaming materials at casino site are gone’

By
|
Posted on Jul 06 2023

Tag:
Share

Rafael S. Demapan

Most of the gaming materials at the Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s casino site in Garapan are now gone, according to Commonwealth Casino Commission vice chair Rafael S. Demapan.

Speaking at CCC’s board meeting last Thursday, Demapan, who was the at the time the acting board chair, also disclosed that the fifth auction of IPI’s gaming property will be done sometime this September.

He said the CCC board continues to visit the IPI casino site primarily because there are still some gaming device materials there.

Demapan said the fourth auction is already done, but there are still some gaming materials on the site. “Most of it is gone, but there are [still] some,” he said.

The fourth auction in a series of six that’s mandated by the federal court was concluded last March 31 and netted over $225,000.

The court mandated the auctions pursuant to the receivership granted in favor of IPI’s former contractor, USA Fanter Corp., which had sued IPI for unpaid materials and services. The auction is supposed to raise the funds needed to repay USA Fanter.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Seven lawmakers attend casino summit in Manila

Posted On Mar 20 2023
, By
0

Part-time pay for casino commissioners is pushed

Posted On Feb 16 2023
, By
0

2 allegedly break into casino in robbery try

Posted On Jan 30 2023
, By
0

IPI shops around for casino investor

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune