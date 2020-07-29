PGC postpones general assembly

Share







The Pacific Games Council’s Executive Board has decided to push back the general assembly set for November on Saipan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have assessed that travel restrictions are unlikely to ease in time to bring representatives of all of our member countries together at that time,” said PGC chief executive officer Andrew Minogue.

The decision came after the board, led by president Vidya Lakhan, had a virtual meeting last Monday to discuss developments in the 2023 Pacific Games and the next Pacific Mini Games that the CNMI is scheduled to host. With the general assembly postponed, Minogue added that they are looking to meet on Saipan next year.

Originally, the 25-member nations of the PGC were supposed to discuss the sports to be played in the Pacific Mini Games, which is slated next year, but has been pushed back, too due to the pandemic.

Initially, the CNMI is offering six sports—athletics, baseball, badminton, golf, triathlon, and beach volleyball. However, tennis and weightlifting and even canoe may also be considered to the calendar of events for the Mini Games. As for the dates, though the host country is looking at 2022, there is no definite schedule yet.

“We are still working with the governor (Ralph DLG Torres) and NMSA (Northern Marianas Sports Association) on setting new dates for the Mini Games,” Minogue said.