Picnic tables, benches along Beach Road to be repaired

The Saipan Mayor’s Office and 500 Sails are teaming up to fix the concrete picnic tables and benches along Beach Road.

500 Sails secretary and co-founder Emma Perez said that a number of the concrete picnic tables and benches along the Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Pathway are in states of disrepair due to the devastation of Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 and Typhoon Soudelor in 2015.

“We have been a recipient of the Administration Native American funds. We had a three-year grant…to build, swim, sail canoes, and, when the typhoon hit, ANA wanted to help the community. So we stepped in to do our part for the community, which this project with the mayor’s office is one of them,” said Perez.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang is grateful to 500 Sails and the contractor. “All these benches and picnic tables were damaged by the typhoons. They are very dangerous for our community that spend their time along the beaches and pathway. With the generosity of the 500 Sails, we worked together and decided to fund this project,” Apatang said.

The contractor, Soudelor Corp., will fix the concrete picnic tables and chairs between July 28 and Aug. 30. “It takes about almost 30 days to complete this project,” said Apatang.

Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrator Eliceo Cabrera also thanked 500 Sails for pursuing this initiative to fix the concrete picnic tables and chairs. “I’m glad they are [using] their funding to beautify our island for our people, I congratulate them for the donation to the Saipan Mayor’s Office.”

“We hope that, after this completed project, the community takes good care of [the concrete benches and tables]. It is for everybody to be used during your visits along Beach Road,” added Apatang.

Apatang also reminded the public to stay away from the construction area for everyone’s safety. (Chevy Alipio)