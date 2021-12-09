Pharmacy set up at ACS for quick access to needed meds

Posted on Dec 10 2021

A pharmacy has been set up at the Commonwealth Health Care Corp.’s Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort Saipan to ensure the timely delivery of medication needed by patients at the site. The on-site pharmacy is also responsible for processing and preparing courses of REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody treatment at the site.

In an interview Wednesday with pharmacy manager Rodylyn Bacani, she said the main goal of the on-site pharmacy is to ensure the efficient preparation of daily medications and COVID-19 therapeutics needed by patients.

“We prepare the daily medications of the admitted patients…and even prepare REGEN-COV for easy facilitation of processing, ordering, and preparation of medication. So when there’s a patient needing REGEN-COV or any other COVID therapeutics, it’s here, it’s being prepared efficiently so that the patient will not have to wait,” she said.

Bacani added that the on-site pharmacy coordinates with the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies at CHCC’s hospital so that required medications are processed and delivered quickly.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

