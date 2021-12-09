Task force member killed in UTV crash

Posted on Dec 10 2021

A fatal car crash near the Mariana Resort quarantine facility in Marpi claimed the life of a COVID-19 Task Force member early Thursday morning.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Adrian Pangelinan confirmed that a fatal crash claimed the life of a female task force member who worked at the quarantine site. The two other passengers in the Utility Task Vehicle with her survived.

According to police reports, the operator of the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before all three of them were ejected from the vehicle. Police noted that there were beer cans scattered in the area of the accident and it is believed to have been from the vehicle.

The accident currently remains under investigation.

In a statement yesterday, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres extended his condolences to the family of the deceased. “It is never easy to announce the passing of a community member, but I ask our Commonwealth to pray for the family of a member of our COVID-19 Task Force during this difficult time. The Department of Public Safety is currently conducting its investigation and remains in open communication with the COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and I ask the community to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” he said.

Torres encourages the public to continue to support the COVID-19 Task Force as many of its officers experience physical and mental strain on a day-to-day basis.

“This pandemic has placed a physical and mental strain on all of us, most especially on our first responders and our healthcare workers. Let us continue to support our COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC in their work by doing our part to protect each other through extra precautions. We must continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters, while also practicing the 3Ws to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Torres said.

According to a DPS press release, the accident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at about 2:27am. When officers were dispatched to the scene, they noticed a UTV vehicle resting on its side with an unresponsive individual lying nearby. Several items were scattered throughout the area, including beer cans.

It was found that the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before she and her two occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Both passengers managed to get up and run toward the former Mariana Resort & Spa to call for police assistance. 

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the driver to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp, where she was pronounced dead at 3:14am.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

