Philippine OWWA sets outreach in NMI on July 17-22

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration of the Philippine government will be doing an outreach to Filipino foreign workers in the Northern Marianas, according to a news release from the Philippine Consulate General-Agaña’s Core Volunteer for the CNMI last Sunday.

A three-person team from OWWA Manila will be on Saipan from July 17 to 22, for six-day outreach on many of its programs, including processing of OWWA memberships. The venue of the OWWA outreach will be at the Sun Palace Hotel in Oleai, which is adjacent to the Marianas High School campus. Daily outreach support services will be from 8:30 am to 5pm.

For OWWA membership that covers a period of two years, overseas Filipino workers are required to provide:

  • valid employment contract or proof of active employment;
  • valid work permit/work visa/CW-1;
  • photocopy of passport page showing photo and personal data; and
  • accomplished OFW Information Sheet signed by the OFW.
  • The OWWA membership fee is $25.

 

For processing by next-of-kin if the OFW is unable to come in person, OWWA requires:

 

  • valid employment contract or proof of active employment;
  • valid work permit/work visa o OFW/CW-1;
  • photocopy of passport page showing photo and personal data;
  • accomplished OFW Information Sheet signed by the OFW;
  • authorization letter from OFW; and
  • valid ID of next-of-kin.

 

The OFW Information Sheet will be made available upon sign up/in-person. OFWs that need to avail of OWWA services are encouraged to visit early the outreach program at the Sun Palace Hotel.
OWWA is also informing the public that Filipinos who are permanent residents and/or green card holders can sign up for the OWWA membership program. They can avail of the Voluntary Membership Program with the following requirements: valid resident permit/permit to stay for work/employment authorization card, proof of payment of contributions to the Social Security System of the host country, copy of pay slip issued by employer and or company or the manpower agency, and certificate of employment issued by the employer. A fee of $25 will also be required.

The OWWA team will also host a dialogue/forum with OFW-CW1 workers and their employers in the CNMI. Details of the date and time will be announced separately. (PCG Core Volunteer-CNMI)

