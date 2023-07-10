Ex-CEO of MGOC asks for patience

Share











More than a year after the end of the very successful staging of the Pacific Mini Games Northern Marianas 2022, the organizing committee’s CEO is asking vendors and officials for patience on unremitted payments and honorariums.

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta confirmed that the MGOC still owes money to vendors and officials. He, however, didn’t disclose the amount.

Babauta said the MGOC’s coffers were compromised when former MGOC staff Patricia Bermudes Aldan forged a $46,000 check.

That coupled with the MGOC’s lack of an accountant, Babauta said, resulted in them not paying off receivables and honorariums.

While the previous administration of former governor Ralph DLG Torres managed to provide funds for the smaller accounts, apparently there were “quite a few checks out there that were floating and were not deposited timely,” according to Babauta.

And since the Bank of Guam account MGOC used to have was closed due to the breach, check holders had no way of en-cashing their checks anymore.

Moving forward, Babauta said he has met with Department of Finance Secretary Tracy Norita and even Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to help with MGOC’s outstanding balance to vendors and Mini Games officials.

“They’re doing their best to, I guess, find some funds to square away first and foremost, the insufficient checks and of course, the bigger amount that we have to pay to the hotels, which might take longer than expected,” he said.

Babauta thus asked for vendors and Mini Games officials’ patience but promised that they would eventually be paid.

“Rest assured we will facilitate as much as possible and as soon as possible. In the meantime, please be patient because it’s a new administration, a new secretary of Finance, and they have their work cut out for them.”

In hindsight, Babauta said Mini Games officials originally weren’t supposed to receive an honorarium and that item was not part of the budget.

“For whatever it’s worth it was supposedly volunteer-based but the previous administration decided to give them compensation. That was a surprise for us and I was like, ‘We got to pay the officials now?’”

If and when Finance pays out Mini Games officials, Babauta said they will most certainly issue new checks to facilitate the payments.

The MGOC official did say that Norita praised them for the outstanding hosting of the quadrennial event as they received good marks for accommodations, meals, logistics, and the overall organization of the Mini Games.

Norita confirmed that she met with Babauta earlier in the year and spoke about the outstanding balance owed to Mini Games vendors and officials.

“I did meet with him and listened to their concerns, and we did acknowledge we hope to assist them if possible. However they did exceed their budget by $2 million! It was ‘promised’ by the prior administration, however it was not allocated,” she said.

Norita said Babauta did ask Finance for help on the remaining payments.

Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) said it’s sad that vendors for last year’s Mini Games never got paid what they were promised.

“How were organizers allowed to spend well beyond their budget?” he asked.

Propst also questioned the decisions of former Finance secretary David DLG Atalig.

“If the SOF allowed them to overspend and exceed their budget, then is he liable for the failure to pay those vendors? Someone obviously needs to be held accountable. It is just another example of the Ralph DLG Torres administration spending taxpayer dollars like there was no tomorrow. Shameful.”