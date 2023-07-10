ON UNPAID BALANCE TO VENDORS, OFFICIALS

Ex-CEO of MGOC asks for patience

By
|
Posted on Jul 11 2023

Tag:
Share

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta assured vendors and Mini Games officials that they’re working with the Department of Finance to fulfill their financial obligations. (MARK RABAGO)

More than a year after the end of the very successful staging of the Pacific Mini Games Northern Marianas 2022, the organizing committee’s CEO is asking vendors and officials for patience on unremitted payments and honorariums.

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta confirmed that the MGOC still owes money to vendors and officials. He, however, didn’t disclose the amount.

Babauta said the MGOC’s coffers were compromised when former MGOC staff Patricia Bermudes Aldan forged a $46,000 check. 

That coupled with the MGOC’s lack of an accountant, Babauta said, resulted in them not paying off receivables and honorariums. 

While the previous administration of former governor Ralph DLG Torres managed to provide funds for the smaller accounts, apparently there were “quite a few checks out there that were floating and were not deposited timely,” according to Babauta.

And since the Bank of Guam account MGOC used to have was closed due to the breach, check holders had no way of en-cashing their checks anymore.

Moving forward, Babauta said he has met with Department of Finance Secretary Tracy Norita and even Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to help with MGOC’s outstanding balance to vendors and Mini Games officials. 

“They’re doing their best to, I guess, find some funds to square away first and foremost, the insufficient checks and of course, the bigger amount that we have to pay to the hotels, which might take longer than expected,” he said.

Babauta thus asked for vendors and Mini Games officials’ patience but promised that they would eventually be paid. 

“Rest assured we will facilitate as much as possible and as soon as possible. In the meantime, please be patient because it’s a new administration, a new secretary of Finance, and they have their work cut out for them.”

In hindsight, Babauta said Mini Games officials originally weren’t supposed to receive an honorarium and that item was not part of the budget. 

“For whatever it’s worth it was supposedly volunteer-based but the previous administration decided to give them compensation. That was a surprise for us and I was like, ‘We got to pay the officials now?’”

If and when Finance pays out Mini Games officials, Babauta said they will most certainly issue new checks to facilitate the payments. 

The MGOC official did say that Norita praised them for the outstanding hosting of the quadrennial event as they received good marks for accommodations, meals, logistics, and the overall organization of the Mini Games.

Norita confirmed that she met with Babauta earlier in the year and spoke about the outstanding balance owed to Mini Games vendors and officials. 

“I did meet with him and listened to their concerns, and we did acknowledge we hope to assist them if possible. However they did exceed their budget by $2 million! It was ‘promised’ by the prior administration, however it was not allocated,” she said.

Norita said Babauta did ask Finance for help on the remaining payments.

Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) said it’s sad that vendors for last year’s Mini Games never got paid what they were promised.  

“How were organizers allowed to spend well beyond their budget?” he asked.

Propst also questioned the decisions of former Finance secretary David DLG Atalig. 

“If the SOF allowed them to overspend and exceed their budget, then is he liable for the failure to pay those vendors?  Someone obviously needs to be held accountable. It is just another example of the Ralph DLG Torres administration spending taxpayer dollars like there was no tomorrow. Shameful.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

MGOC
0

MGOC hosts ‘Meet & Greet’ for sponsors

Posted On Jun 17 2022
, By
MGOC
0

MGOC donates $15K in equipment to NMA

Posted On Apr 13 2022
, By
0

MGOC to seek grants to help Tokelau send athletes

Posted On Feb 01 2022
, By

Micro Games accommodation, catering issues addressed

Posted On Jul 09 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, which would you prefer to be your source of news?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune