PIC Saipan rated as ‘Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best’

Pacific Island Club Saipan has a water park with extra-large water slides, a lazy river, and over 40 sports and recreational activities, plus the only artificial wave surf in the Western Pacific. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Pacific Island Club Saipan, operated by E-Land Park’s overseas hotel and resort corporation, Micronesia Resort Inc., was awarded the best family-friendly hotel on Saipan on May 23, 2023, by the world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor.com.

TripAdvisor’s “2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” is based on reviews from travelers around the world in a 12-month period, and less than 1% of 8 million hotels in the world are awarded this honor. PIC Saipan’s accomplishment is very meaningful in that it was selected through actual customer ratings with guaranteed factual reliability.

PIC Saipan’s various activity contents and auxiliary facilities, is the significant reason for its’ new-found title among the world’s exclusive hotels.

PIC Saipan has more than 300 rooms, which includes rooms with stunning sunset ocean view, the only artificial wave surf in the Western Pacific, a water park with extra-large water slides, a lazy river, and over 40 sports and recreational activities. Families with children and young adults indulge in PIC Saipan’s super-large water slides at the water park, and families with parents prefer therapeutic activities such as sunset barbecue, kayaking, and sailing.

PIC Saipan’s daily activities for family and children are the most notable appraisal. The PIC Saipan International English Club is a two- or three-days child(ren) course of English lessons conducted by certified English instructors. To complement the program PIC Saipan also offers fun-filled activities with PIC Clubmates in the Kids’ Club. This allows the parents to spend quality alone time while their children are enjoying themselves in the Waterpark while supervised. To cap off the night, families are able to enjoy nightly activities, such as campfire, pool party, and beach games, to name a few.

“I am delighted to receive such recognition from guests who have visited PIC Saipan,” said Dennis Seo, general manager of PIC Saipan. “This recognition is superb and would not have been possible without the untiring commitment and dedication of PIC Saipan employees. We will continue to make efforts to provide a variety of activities and entertainment for all our guests and continue to promote PIC Saipan as a family-friendly resort for all to enjoy. …As a hotelier, I hope this award attracts the attention of travelers around the world, so that they find that there are many quality hotels available in Saipan, and that we are an exceptional destination for tourists to visit.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
